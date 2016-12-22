Thunder Closes Pre-Christmas Break vs. Missouri

December 22, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators and powered by Toyota, will close out their pre-Christmas schedule tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. against the Missouri Mavericks.

Come join the party as Santa makes one last stop before heading back to the North Pole and making preparations for Christmas. Jolly Ole Saint Nick will be on the concourse meeting children. Fans are encouraged to wear their ugliest Christmas Sweater to the game and a prize will be awarded during intermission.

The Missouri Mavericks come to town for the third time this season. The Thunder leads the Visit Wichita, Visit Independence Cup winning both games at home. Missouri played Tulsa this past Monday and lost by the final of 3-2. Wichita is coming off a pair of losses to the Allen Americans.

Individual tickets for all Thunder home games are now on sale. Tickets can be purchased at the INTRUST Arena Box office, by calling 855-755-SEAT or go online at www.selectaseat.com.

Contact a Thunder representative at the office today to learn more about our great season, group and other ticket packet opportunities!

Follow along with us on our social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter (@wichita_thunder), Snapchat (wichthunder), Instagram (Wichita_Thunder) and LinkedIn, presented by Wichita Brewing Company.

