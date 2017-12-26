Thunder Close 2017 with Pirates, Princesses and Star Wars

News Release

Wichita, KS (Dec. 26th) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, closes the 2017 portion of this year's schedule with a pair of home games this weekend against the Allen Americans.

Friday night is Pirates and Princesses Night, presented by Arby's. Bring your kids to the game to meet your favorite Pirate and Princess characters. Kids that dress in costume get in FREE! Mom and Dad will get a discount with their child in costume. There will be a treasure hunt on the concourse for the kids and a Parade of Brute and Beauty on the ice during first intermission with every kid that is in costume. Buy tickets for the game.

Saturday night is Star Wars Night, presented by Wichita Youth Hockey Association. Help us celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Star Wars franchise and raise money for the WYHA. Characters from the movie will be in attendance to take pictures with the fans. Buy tickets for the game.

The team will wear a special Star Wars-themed uniform that will be auctioned off exclusively on the DASH app.Text "DASH" to 66866 to download the auction app or go to your app store on your smart phone. Bidding begins this Friday morning on the app and ends on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The Thunder returns to action after Christmas, starting a four-game mini series against the Allen Americans, on Wednesday, December 27th at the Allen Event Center.

Individual tickets for all games are on sale now. Season tickets are still available for purchase. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $50 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

