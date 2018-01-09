Thunder Clipped by Wings in OT

News Release

Wichita, KS - Wichita closed out a three-in-three on Sunday afternoon against the Kalamazoo Wings. Garrett Cockerill netted the game-winner 2:23 into overtime to help the visitors escape with a 3-2 win at INTRUST Bank Arena. With the overtime loss, the Thunder gains a point and moves into a second-place tie with Idaho.

Kevin Dufour and Dyson Stevenson led the way for the Thunder in the losing effort.

The only goal of the first came with five minutes left in the opening frame. Josh Pitt recorded his 11th of the season with three seconds left on a Kalamazoo power play to make it 1-0.

Pitt made it 2-0 just four minutes into the second. He walked off the right wall and wristed a shot past Shane Starrett. Wichita pulled even with two goals in a 53-second span. Dufour fired a wrist shot off a face-off win from Lane Bauer and cut the lead to 2-1. At 10:23, Stevenson took a nice feed from Evan Polei and tied the game at two.

After a scoreless third period, Wichita headed to overtime for the first time since November 24th. The Thunder had a carry-over power play, but couldn't convert. Cockerill scored the game-winner a few minutes later, going end-to-end and beating Starrett with a slap shot from the right circle.

Dufour added his fourth goal and eighth point (4g, 4a) in seven games since joining Wichita. In his return to the line-up after serving a two-game suspension, Stevenson recorded his ninth of the year. He's one shy from tying his career-high that he set last season in Allen. Polei added an assist, giving him points in his last four games (1g, 4a).

Wichita went 0-for-4 on the power play. Kalamazoo was 2-for-4 on the man advantage.

The Thunder hits the road this Wednesday night to take on the Tulsa Oilers at 7:05 p.m.

