Thunder Clipped by Wings in OT

January 9, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder
News Release
Wichita, KS - Wichita closed out a three-in-three on Sunday afternoon against the Kalamazoo Wings. Garrett Cockerill netted the game-winner 2:23 into overtime to help the visitors escape with a 3-2 win at INTRUST Bank Arena. With the overtime loss, the Thunder gains a point and moves into a second-place tie with Idaho.
Kevin Dufour and Dyson Stevenson led the way for the Thunder in the losing effort.
The only goal of the first came with five minutes left in the opening frame. Josh Pitt recorded his 11th of the season with three seconds left on a Kalamazoo power play to make it 1-0.
Pitt made it 2-0 just four minutes into the second. He walked off the right wall and wristed a shot past Shane Starrett. Wichita pulled even with two goals in a 53-second span. Dufour fired a wrist shot off a face-off win from Lane Bauer and cut the lead to 2-1. At 10:23, Stevenson took a nice feed from Evan Polei and tied the game at two.
After a scoreless third period, Wichita headed to overtime for the first time since November 24th. The Thunder had a carry-over power play, but couldn't convert. Cockerill scored the game-winner a few minutes later, going end-to-end and beating Starrett with a slap shot from the right circle.
Dufour added his fourth goal and eighth point (4g, 4a) in seven games since joining Wichita. In his return to the line-up after serving a two-game suspension, Stevenson recorded his ninth of the year. He's one shy from tying his career-high that he set last season in Allen. Polei added an assist, giving him points in his last four games (1g, 4a).
Wichita went 0-for-4 on the power play. Kalamazoo was 2-for-4 on the man advantage.
The Thunder hits the road this Wednesday night to take on the Tulsa Oilers at 7:05 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board
ECHL Stories from January 9, 2018
- The Royals are 19-15-2-0, good for 40 points and third in the North - Reading Royals
- Thunder Clipped by Wings in OT - Wichita Thunder
- Thunder Clipped by Wings in OT - Wichita Thunder
- Game Recap: Cockerill's Overtime Heroics Lead Wings to Win - Kalamazoo Wings
- Cannata Registers 51-Save Shutout in 3-0 Victory Over - Colorado Eagles
- Cannata Blanks Oilers with 51-Save Shutout - Tulsa Oilers
- Solar Bears Complete Weekend Sweep of IceMen in 3-1 Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Muse Records Sixth Straight Win and Blanks Railers, 3-0 - Reading Royals
- Railers Fall off the Tracks in 3-0 Loss in Reading - Worcester Railers HC
- Nailers Rally Past Komets - Wheeling Nailers
- Five Unanswered Push Admirals Past Swamp Rabbits - Norfolk Admirals
- Sivak's Hat Trick Completes Comeback - Rapid City Rush
- Armstrong's Shootout Goal Lifts 'Blades to 4-3 Win at Atlanta - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Score Late and Defeat Beast 4-2 - Brampton Beast
- FREY EARNS FIRST PRO WIN TO START 2018 - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Loses First Game of 2018 to Kalamazoo - Wichita Thunder
- FUEL BREAK THROUGH FOR 2-1 WIN IN FORT WAYNE - Indy Fuel
- FUEL BREAK THROUGH FOR 2-1 WIN IN FORT WAYNE - Indy Fuel
- Eagles Rally for 5-4 Shootout Win over Tulsa - Colorado Eagles
- Oilers Earn a Point in Second Straight Shootout Loss - Tulsa Oilers
- Mavericks Push Past Mallards - Quad City Mallards
- Cyclones Clip Nailers, 4-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Monarchs Blanked by Walleye, 3-0 - Manchester Monarchs
- Thunder Edge Beast 2-1 in Glens Falls - Brampton Beast
- Joly Reassigned to Colorado by AHL's Rampage - Colorado Eagles
- Quick Strike 'Blades Down Rival Stingrays 5-3 - Florida Everblades
- All-Star Besse Returned to Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- F Tyrell Goulbourne Becomes 1st Former Royal to Play for Flyers - Reading Royals
- Coaches Named for ECHL All-Star Classic; Ralph Recognized - Florida Everblades