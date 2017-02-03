Thunder Bombard Admirals in 5-2 Win

February 3, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





NORFOLK, VA. - It was all Adirondack Thunder (23-13-4-3) from start to finish on Friday, as they pummeled the Norfolk Admirals (15-24-4-0) by a score of 5-2 in Glens Falls.

The Admirals road struggles early in games continued as Dennis Kravchenko outlasted Brandon Anderson just 2:25 in. Adirondack forward Brett Pollock made a power move in the corner to the right of Anderson, who was back in action after missing Wednesday nights game with an illness, shoving Frankie Simonelli off the puck and finding Kravchenko in front for his seventh of the year.

Simonelli would get retribution though, striking for the Admirals fourth power play goal in as many periods later in the frame. Captain Brodie Dupont tried to jam one in from the left of Drew Fielding and after a few whacks Simonelli cleaned up the mess to even the score at 1-1.

Wednesday night's number one star Stepan Falkovsky etched his name onto the score sheet to conclude the first period though, pushing the Thunder ahead 2-1. On a five-on-three power play and set up at the top of the right circle, the 19-year-old Belarusian unleashed yet another blast for his seventh power play goal of the year. The rookie now far and away leads all ECHL defensemen in that category.

Greg Wolfe and former Admiral Ty Loney extended that lead to 4-1 in the second period, first on Wolfe's 12th of the season. Mikkel Aagaard, another rookie sensation for Adirondack, found the third-year pro cutting down the right wing where he would let a low wrister to the glove side fly. For Anderson it looked like it would be a routine save. For Wolfe, it pushed his team ahead 3-1.

Adirondack's fourth goal was nearly identical to it's first, as forward Brett Pollock outmuscled an Admirals defender in the corner to the right of Brandon Anderson and found Ty Loney all alone in front. The former Admiral was left completely unmarked and tucked one around the stretched left pad of Norfolk's netminder, giving the Thunder their 4-1 lead.

4-1 became 5-1 in the third period when rookie Brian Ward notched his 16th of the season for Adirondack. The St. Lawrence University standout was set up by Loney and finished with a diving effort in front for his team's final goal of the evening.

John Dunbar would score his team leading 13th of the season on the power play with just over two minutes to go but it was too little, too late for Norfolk as the Thunder claimed a 5-2 victory. With the loss the Admirals have now failed to score an even strength goal for over 120 minutes.

Adirondack and Norfolk will meet once again tomorrow in Glens Falls to conclude their three-game series. You can listen live on 102.1 FM The Tide, the official radio station of the team. You can also watch the battle on ECHL.TV.

Following the game the Admirals will return home for a Spaghetti Wednesday contest against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Military Appreciation Night against the South Carolina Stingrays on Friday, February 10. "Spaghetti Wednesday" provides the first 200 fans to purchase a full-price ticket at the door a free spaghetti meal served from 6-8 P.M. at Scope. On Military Appreciation / Faith and Family Night, the team will be wearing specialty jerseys that are being auctioned off on DASH Auction, a free app for your mobile device.

