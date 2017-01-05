Thunder Announces Two Transactions
January 5, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators and powered by Toyota, announced two transactions today.
The Thunder dealt forward Brett Perlini to the Fort Wayne Komets for forward David Friedmann. Forward Gabriel Gagne has been reassigned by the Ottawa Senators to the American Hockey League's Binghamton Senators.
Friedmann, 23, has appeared in 27 games for the Komets this season, registering 13 points (7g, 6a). A native of Toronto, Ontario, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward joined the Komets last season for their final eight regular season games after concluding a four-year collegiate career at Robert Morris University (NCAA D1). The rookie forward had a terrific senior campaign, collecting a team-high 30 assists and career-highs in goals (12) and points (42).
Gagne, 20, returns to the B-Sens after recording two goals last night against Cincinnati. His two-goal performance was the first of his pro career. The former second round pick of the Ottawa Senators has nine points (5g, 4a) for the Thunder this season.
Wichita heads to Missouri for a pair of games starting tomorrow night at 7:35 p.m. The Thunder returns home on Tuesday, January 10th to host the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m.
