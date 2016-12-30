Thunder Announces Several Transactions
December 30, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
Wichita, KS- The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators and powered by Toyota, announced several transactions today as the team prepares for three games in three days starting tonight against Allen.
The Thunder have sent forward Logan Nelson to Rapid City in exchange for forward Brett Perlini. Goaltender Peter Di Salvo has been signed to a contract. Defenseman Jamie Doornbosch has been returned to Wichita from the American Hockey League's Binghamton Senators.
Perlini, 26, is a former seventh round draft pick (#192 overall) of the Anaheim Ducks in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. The Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario native has appeared in 25 games with Rapid City, tallying 12 points (9g, 3a). He spent the last two seasons with the Fort Wayne Komets, collecting 65 points (32g, 33a) in 109 games and added 14 points (5g, 9a) in 22 playoff games. Perlini played a four-year college career at Michigan State University and will join former Spartans Matt DeBlouw and Daultan Leveille on the Thunder roster.
Di Salvo, 26, started the season with the SPHL's Mississippi RiverKings. A native of Oakville, Ontario, Di Salvo is 7-2-0 in nine starts this season with a 2.77 goals-against average and .902 save percentage. Last season, he appeared in seven games between the Colorado Eagles, Allen Americans and Adirondack Thunder. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound netminder had a solid junior career, splitting time in the Ontario Hockey League with the Sarnia Sting, Barrie Colts and Oshawa Generals. His best year came in 2009-10, going 38-6-1 in 50 appearances for Barrie with a 2.74 goals-against average and .915 save percentage.
Doornbosch returns to Wichita after appearing in one game with Binghamton. He was loaned to the Senators on Christmas Day. In six games this season, he has four points (3g, 1a) and had a three-game goal scoring streak.
Wichita plays its final home game of 2016 tonight at 7:05 p.m. against the Allen Americans. The Thunder will travel to Tulsa for a pair of games starting tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. to ring in the New Year.
