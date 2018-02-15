Thunder Announces Fan Design Jersey Contest
February 15, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today a fan design jersey contest that the team will wear on Friday, March 30th vs. the Tulsa Oilers.
Fans are encouraged to submit a jersey design to the Thunder office and the winning jersey will be worn by the team against the Tulsa Oilers.
The winner will receive a custom-made jersey, four tickets to the game on March 30th and announced with their picture on the video board. The deadline to submit your entry is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, February 26th. All email entrees can be sent to Danielle Alred.
The winner will be announced during the game on March 2nd against the Idaho Steelheads.
The Thunder returns home for five-straight games beginning tomorrow night against Rapid City at 7:05 p.m.
Individual tickets for all games are on sale now. Season tickets are still available for purchase. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $50 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!
