Thunder Announce Roster Moves Ahead of Road Trip
February 5, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
Wichita, KS (Feb. 5th) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced several roster moves today. They are as follows:
-Forward Colin Martin has been dealt to the Rapid City Rush for cash considerations.
-Forward Jake Trask has been waived.
-Forward Mark MacMillan has returned and taken off of bereavement leave.
The Thunder continues their six-game road trip this Wednesday night against Fort Wayne at 6:30 p.m. central time.
The Thunder continues their six-game road trip this Wednesday night against Fort Wayne at 6:30 p.m. central time.
