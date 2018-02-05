Thunder Announce Roster Moves Ahead of Road Trip

Wichita, KS (Feb. 5th) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced several roster moves today. They are as follows:

-Forward Colin Martin has been dealt to the Rapid City Rush for cash considerations.

-Forward Jake Trask has been waived.

-Forward Mark MacMillan has returned and taken off of bereavement leave.

The Thunder continues their six-game road trip this Wednesday night against Fort Wayne at 6:30 p.m. central time.

