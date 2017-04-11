Thunder Announce Roster For 2017 Kelly Cup Playoffs

News Release

Glens Falls, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames, have announced their playoff roster for the 2017 Kelly Cup Playoffs, consisting of 21 players.

The Thunder's playoff roster includes 12 forwards, eight defensemen and one goaltender, all of whom carry ECHL experience with the Thunder this season. The roster is as follows:

Goaltenders (1): J.P. Anderson

Defensemen (8): Patch Alber, Ryan Culkin, Christopher Dienes, Roman Dyukov, Stepan Falkovsky, Keegan Kanzig, Kevin Lough and Alex Wall

Forwards (12): Brandon Baddock, Cullen Bradshaw, Cameron Brown, James Henry, Gunnar Hughes, Dennis Kravchenko, Peter MacArthur, Brock Montgomery, Austin Orszulak, Brett Pollock, Brian Ward and Greg Wolfe

The Thunder have also named five players currently in the American Hockey League as eligible for the final two spots on the playoff roster. Those five players are goaltenders Ken Appleby and Mason McDonald, defensemen Mathieu Brodeur and forwards Mikkel Aagaard and Ty Loney. All five players are eligible to be added to the Thunder's final playoff roster.

The Adirondack Thunder begin the 2017 Kelly Cup Playoffs this weekend with a pair of games at SNHU Arena against the Manchester Monarchs. The Thunder then return home to Upstate New York for, if necessary, five home playoff games, beginning with Game Three on Tuesday, April 18, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for Games 3 and 4 at the Glens Falls Civic Center Box Office from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Individual game tickets start as low as $15 with all fees included. Fans can also purchase the "Playoff Four Pack", with four ticket, four hot dogs and four sodas for $75.

