Thunder Announce Fan Fest Details

Glens Falls, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames and host of the ECHL's mid-season classic, have announced further details surrounding the All-Star Classic Fan Fest, to be held on Tuesday, January 17 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Fan Fest, sponsored by NYSCOPBA, will be held at Towers Hall at the Fort William Henry Hotel in Lake George, NY.

Tickets for Fan Fest are still available at $10 for adults and $5 for youth, and will be sold both in advance and at the doors of the event, while supplies last. To order advance tickets, fans are asked to call 518-480-3355 x1 or to visit the Thunder offices, located at the Glens Falls Civic Center.

Fan Fest will be headlined by both historical and interactive hockey exhibits, beginning with five trophies from the NHL, AHL and ECHL. Headlining the event will be the 1996 World Cup of Hockey trophy, won by Team USA 20 years ago. Joining will be the Hart Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL's most valuable player, and the Vezina Trophy, awarded to the NHL's top goaltender. Rounding out the display will be the Calder Cup, the AHL's championship trophy, and the Kelly Cup, the ECHL's championship trophy.

The event will also have three interactive games, the goalie challenge, radar cage and electronic net, presented by the Hockey Hall of Fame, along with a mini rink inside Towers Hall. The interactive games will provide fans with an opportunity to interact with the ECHL All-Stars and Adirondack Thunder players in hockey themed games. Two bubble hockey tables will also be available for fans to play.

The Hockey Hall of Fame will also be bringing 12 exhibits to display at the event, highlighting history around the NHL, ECHL and hockey in upstate New York, among other areas. The exhibit themes will include the Miracle on Ice, NHL Superstars, past and present, origins of hockey, ECHL history, Adirondack Hockey and others.

Fan Fest will also feature the finals of the ECHL sponsored NHL 17 Tournament, which will be played at the Fan Fest. The competition spanned 12 teams around the ECHL, including the Thunder, and has culminated in the finals in Lake George. Both finalists will be present at the Fan Fest and the 2017 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic.

The Thunder will be selling official 2017 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic merchandise at the fan fest, the first time All-Star merchandise will be available to purchase. The All-Star merchandise line consists of All-Star shirts, hats and novelty items and can be previewed by visiting the Adirondack Thunder online team store at ECHLThunder.com. The ECHL and MeiGray will also be on hand with samples of MeiGray memorabilia, available for sale only at the game and skills competition the following day.

Food and beverage for the event will be provided by the Fort William Henry Hotel for all fans at the event, with craft beers from Adirondack Pub & Brewery, Dog Tag as well as Bud Light and Labatt Blue and wine from Adirondack Winery. Fan Fest will also have live music from locally renowned Jonathan Newell Band, who will be playing throughout the evening inside Towers Hall. The event will conclude with a live fireworks show over Lake George at 9:00 p.m.

The Thunder return home to the Glens Falls Civic Center tomorrow, December 31, to take on the Reading Royals in a 5:30 p.m. puck drop. Fans can get two tickets for $20.17 for that game to help us welcome in the new year. The game is presented by Nemer Ford and features a giveaway at the door for the first 3,000 fans. Adirondack Thunder individual and group ticket packages are also available for just $13 per ticket in addition to new Thunder mini-packs, consisting of four tickets and a gift card to a local restaurant for just $65. Call 518-480-3355 x1 or visit ECHLThunder.com/tickets to customize a plan and reserve your seat locations today.

