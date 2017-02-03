Thunder Announce 2017 Hall Of Fame Details

February 3, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





Glens Falls, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames, have announced further details concerning the 2017 Adirondack Hockey Hall of Fame Inductions, to be held on Saturday, February 25.

The Thunder are offering a special 2 For $19.81 ticket special for this game to commemorate the 1981 Adirondack Red Wings team being inducted into the Hall of Fame. The Class of 2017 will be rounded out with Erin Whitten Hamlen, Dale Krentz and Fred Quackenbush. Tickets are available now online at ECHLThunder.com/HoF or by visiting the Thunder offices during regular business hours.

Prior to the game between the Thunder and Brampton Beast at 7:00 p.m., the Thunder will hold a Hall of Fame Luncheon at the Queensbury Hotel at 1:00 p.m. to honor the Class of 2017. Inductees and family members will be present at the Luncheon for speeches, in addition to a question and answer segment. The Luncheon will cost $20 per person and tickets are limited. Luncheon reservations can be made by calling the Adirondack Thunder at 518-480-3355 x1 or by visiting the Thunder offices during regular business hours.

The Class of 2017 is the sixth class to enter the Adirondack Hockey Hall of Fame. For a full list of Adirondack Hockey Hall of Fame inductees, visit http://echlthunder.com/fanzone/hof/.

The Thunder are back in action this week with three games against the Norfolk Admirals, including Friday and Saturday home games at the Glens Falls Civic Center. Adirondack Thunder individual and group ticket packages are also available for just $13 per ticket in addition to new Thunder mini-packs starting at $35. Call 518-480-3355 x1 or visit ECHLThunder.com/tickets to customize a plan and reserve your seat locations today.

