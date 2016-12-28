Thunder And Royals Reschedule Game For January 24

Glens Falls, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames, have announced today that their home game against the Reading Royals, originally scheduled for December 20, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, January 24 at 7:00 p.m.

All tickets purchased for the game on December 20 will be honored for the new date on January 24 or can be exchanged at the Thunder offices for any other Thunder home game this season. Tickets for the rescheduled game can be purchased at the Thunder offices through a mini pack or at the Civic Center Box Office.

The Thunder return home to the Glens Falls Civic Center on Saturday, December 31 to take on the Reading Royals in a 5:30 p.m. puck drop. Fans can get two tickets for $20.17 for that game to help us welcome in the new year. The game is presented by Nemer Ford and features a giveaway at the door for the first 3,000 fans. Adirondack Thunder individual and group ticket packages are also available for just $13 per ticket in addition to new Thunder mini-packs, consisting of four tickets and a gift card to a local restaurant for just $65. Call 518-480-3355 x1 or visit ECHLThunder.com/tickets to customize a plan and reserve your seat locations today.

