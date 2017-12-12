Thunder Adds Veteran Netminder Owen

News Release

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced the signing of veteran goaltender Shane Owen to a standard player contract.

Owen, 27, is no stranger to the ECHL, having played for eight different franchises during his eight year pro career. A native of Markham, Ontario, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound netminder has made stops in Florida, South Carolina, Utah, Alaska, Cincinnati, Stockton, Indy and Elmira. He began the season overseas playing for Bofors IK of the Swedish Elite League. Despite his teams struggles, Owen had a goals-against average of 2.88 and .902 save percentage. Last year, he played in 52 games for the EIHL's Fife Flyers and was named to the All-Star Second Team. Owen also won Fans Player of the Month in January and EIHL Player of the Week on two separate occasions. His best season as a pro came during the 2013-14 campaign with the Central Hockey League's Missouri Mavericks where he went 35-15-1 with a goals-against average of 2.58 and .917 save percentage. His performance that season earned him a place on the All-CHL Team.

After a three year career with the Ontario Hockey League's Erie Otters, Owen played two seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Moncton Wildcats. He helped lead the Wildcats to a QMJHL championship. Owen earned a free-agent invitation to the National Hockey League's New Jersey Devils as a 20-year-old.

