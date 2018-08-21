Thunder Adds Toughness to Blueline with Elbrecht
August 21, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of veteran defenseman Tyler Elbrecht for the 2018-19 season.
"Tyler is a physical, rugged veteran defenseman that competes game in and game out," stated Head Coach Malcolm Cameron. "In watching him play against us the last two years, what really stood out was how hard he played and stuck up for his teammates. We look forward to having him in a Thunder uniform this season."
Elbrecht, 29, has played his entire career in the ECHL. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound blueliner has spent time with Idaho, Toledo, Greenville, Manchester, Cincinnati and most recently Kansas City. In 334 pro games, he has collected 62 points (12g, 50a) and amassed 755 penalty minutes.
Prior to turning pro, Elbrecht played a four-year career at Minnesota State-Mankato (NCAA D1). He served as the team's captain during his junior and senior seasons. A native of Edwardsville, Illinois, Elbrecht appeared in 142 games, registering 27 points (3g, 24a) to go along with 102 penalty minutes. He was named to the WCHA All-Academic Team three years in a row.
"I'm excited to join the Thunder organization," said Elbrecht. "Over the past two seasons, I've seen what type of character, skill and toughness they bring and that's something I want to be a part of. I look forward to joining the team they have and doing my part to bring a Kelly Cup to Wichita."
