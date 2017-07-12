Thunder Adds Rugged Defenseman Boutet

News Release

Wichita, KS (July 12th) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of defenseman Etienne Boutet (ATE-yen BOO-tet) for the 2017-18 season.

Boutet, 25, returns to pro hockey after spending the last three and a half seasons playing for McGill University (CIS). A native of St-Redempteur, Quebec, the 6-foot-1, 194-pound blueliner recorded 33 points (6g, 27a) in 71 games at McGill and also served as an alternate captain during his senior year. He was selected to represent Team Canada this past February and helped them collect a bronze medal in Universiade Men's hockey at the International University Sports Federation Tournament.

"I have been waiting for this day for the past four years and I am very excited to start this new chapter with the Wichita Thunder," said Boutet. "I've heard great stuff about this organization and I'm very happy to be a part of it."

He turned pro in 2013-14, signing with the American Hockey League's Texas Stars after completing his fifth season of junior hockey in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He attended Dallas Stars rookie development camp and played for the Stars in the 2013 NHL Prospects Tournament. Boutet was assigned to the Idaho Steelheads and played in 25 games, tallying nine points (2g, 7a). He decided to head to school in January and finished the season at McGill, playing in 11 games.

"Etienne is a rock solid defensemen that is a hard hitter, great leader and can provide offense from the back-end," stated Head Coach Malcolm Cameron. "We're very happy to have him join us this season and look forward to great things."

During his junior career, he played in 289 QMJHL games for Rouyn-Noranda, Rimouski and Gatineau and amassed 113 career points (28g, 85a) and 299 penalty minutes. He had a career-best 44 points (12g, 32a) in 64 games in 2012-13.

Boutet becomes the fifth player announced this offseason and joins Matt DeBlouw, Dyson Stevenson, Jeremy Beaudry and Travis Ewanyk on the roster.

The 26th season of Thunder hockey kicks off on Friday, October 13th against the Indy Fuel.

Season ticket packages are on sale now. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $50 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

