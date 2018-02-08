Thunder Adds Grit in Puskar

Wichita, KS (Feb. 8th) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that the team has acquired forward Jon Puskar from the Utah Grizzlies for goaltender Joel Rumpel.

"It was tough to move a quality person like Joel Rumpel," commented Head Coach Malcolm Cameron. "He was a big part of our locker room. With three goalies, it was going to be difficult to manage the rotation. Also with our inconsistent play as of late, I wanted to add another grit element and a player that brought energy and emotion to the team. I believe we have found that in Jon Puskar."

Puskar, 28, has spent the last three seasons in Utah. A native of Canton, Michigan, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound forward adds grit to the Thunder line-up. He collected 43 points (22g, 21a) to go along with 108 penalty minutes last season for the Grizzlies. Last season, he was given the team's Community Service Award and voted as the Fan Favorite.

Prior to turning pro, Puskar played four seasons at American International College, where he tallied 96 points (48g, 48a) in 131 games and tallied 172 penalty minutes.

The Thunder remains in Fort Wayne for a rematch on Friday night at 7 p.m. CST.

