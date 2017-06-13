Thunder Acquires Zajac from Toledo

News Release

Prior to turning pro, the 5-10, 181-pound defenseman played a four-year career at the University of Denver, posting 95 points (19g, 76a) and was a +33 in 160 games. Zajac served as an alternate captain during his senior campaign in 2015-16 and helped lead the Pioneers to the NCAA Frozen Four.

Zajac is one of four brothers that are currently playing professional hockey. The oldest of the four, Travis, plays for the New Jersey Devils. Darcy Zajac played last season in Europe while Kelly played for the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays this past season.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2016-17.

The 26th season of Thunder hockey kicks off on Friday, October 13th against the Indy Fuel.

