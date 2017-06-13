Thunder Acquires Stevenson from Allen

News Release

Wichita, KS (June 12th) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators and powered by Toyota, announced today the acquisition of forward Dyson Stevenson from the Allen Americans. The move completes a future considerations trade from March 8th when the Thunder acquired Randy Cure.

Stevenson, 23, was an essential part of the Americans run to winning two Kelly Cup titles. A native of Shaunavon, Saskatchewan, the 6-foot, 185-pound forward appeared in 131 regular season games for Allen, collecting 54 points (19g, 36a) to go along with 221 penalty minutes. He also played in 55 playoff games, notching 17 points (4g, 13a). Last season, he was utilized as defenseman as well as a forward.

Prior to turning pro, Stevenson played three seasons for the Western Hockey League's Regina Pats. He reunites with Head Coach Malcolm Cameron, who coached him for three years with the Pats. In 2013-14, he had a career year, recording 76 points (38g, 38a) and 121 penalty minutes.

"I was really surprised when I got the call from Steve Martinson. To be honest, I thought he was calling to say I have a shot at the "C" since Chad Costello is gone," commented Stevenson. "I'm really excited for a new team and a change will be great. As for having my old coach back, I'm real excited to be reunited with him. Malcolm coached me in junior and gave me plenty of opportunity to succeed and he played a huge part in me signing my first-ever pro contract with the Coyote's farm team."

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2016-17.

The 26th season of Thunder hockey kicks off on Friday, October 13th against the Indy Fuel.

