Thunder Acquires Former Golden Gopher Netminder
January 16, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
Wichita, KS- The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators and powered by Toyota, announced this afternoon that the team has acquired goaltender Kent Patterson from the Wheeling Naliers for financial considerations. To make room, goaltender Peter Di Salvo has been released.
Patterson, 27, is a former fourth round draft pick (#113 overall) of the Colorado Avalanche in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. A native of Plymouth, Minnesota, the 6-foot-2, 197-pound netminder played four years at the University of Minnesota, where he won 44 games, including 28 during his senior campaign in 2011-12.
He helped the Denver Cutthroats reach the Central Hockey League Final during the 2013-14 season, going 23-10-7 with a 2.71 goals-against average and .922 save percentage. Patterson was acquired by Wheeling from the Atlanta Gladiators on January 5th.
Wichita has a short break for the All-Star Game this week and will resume play on Friday night on the road against the Allen Americans starting at 7:05 p.m.
