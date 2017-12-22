Thunder Acquires Bligh from Indy

News Release

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that the team has acquired forward Nick Bligh from the Indy Fuel for future considerations.

Bligh, 24, comes to Wichita after appearing in 24 games for the Fuel this season. A native of Boston, Massachusetts, the 6-foot, 185-pound forward is second on the Fuel in scoring with 16 points (8g, 8a). He finished second among Fuel rookies last year with 15 goals and 13 assists over 41 total games played. He started the season in South Carolina before heading to Adirondack during the first half of the season. He arrived in Indy via trade last February and recorded 22 points (12g, 10a) in 28 games.

Prior to turning pro, Bligh played a four-year career at Dartmouth College. His best season came during his senior campaign in 2015-16 when he tallied 18 points (10g, 8a) in 22 games. Bligh played his junior career for the Eastern Junior Hockey League's South Shore Kings. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2011-12 after putting up 85 points (22g, 63a) in 43 games.

