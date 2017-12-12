Thrilling Last-Minute Goals See Gulls Sneak Away from Reign with 3-2 Decision

December 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign
News Release
Defenseman Kevin Gravel scored the game-tying goal with 25 seconds left in the third period, but the San Diego Gulls snatched the victory away from the Ontario Reign with the game-winning marker with two seconds standing in a 3-2 decision at Citizens Business Bank Arena.
The Gulls held the Reign off the shot clock in the opening 10 minutes of the contest. Reign goaltender Cal Petersen denied all eight Gulls first-period looks while San Diego\'s Reto Berra made seven saves on seven eventual Reign shots.
Reign open the scoring 3:04 into the second period as Stepan Falkovsky\'s shot goes off the glove of Berra for his second goal of the season. Matt Luff and Brett Sutter pick up assists. The Gulls respond just over two minutes later when forward Scott Sabourin moved around the defense and lifted a shot over the glove of Petersen from the right-wing circle at 5:18. San Diego claims the lead 1:26 into the third period on the power play. Forward Giovanni Fiore completes a 3-on-2 rush into the zone and beats Petersen under the glove.
Reign defenseman Kevin Gravel tied the contest, 2-2, with 25 seconds left in regulation while on the power play and with Petersen pulled for the extra attacker. Forwards Mike Amadio and T.J. Hensick recorded assists. With 2.3 seconds left in regulation, Fiore collected a loose puck in the offensive zone and buried the game-winning tally for the Gulls.
