December 24, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder
News Release
Wichita, KS (Dec. 22nd) - Johnny Daniels, Ralph Cuddemi and Lane Bauer each finished with three points to help Wichita take a convincing 5-1 victory over Kansas City on Friday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Daniels recorded two goals and added an assist in his Thunder debut while Cuddemi had a goal and two assists. Joel Rumpel grabbed his 10th win of the season, stopping 25 of 26 shots he faced.
Just five minutes into the game, Chad Butcher redirected a centering pass from Evan Polei and gave Wichita a 1-0 advantage. Daniels scored back-to-back goals to increase the leadto 3-0. His first came at 11:03 as he whacked a loose puck with one hand on his stick and recorded his first of the season. His second came at 15:28 when he got to a loose puck to the right of Mason McDonald to make it 3-0.
In the second, Dyson Stevenson recorded his seventh of the year at 15:56. He skated through the crease, jumped through the air and tapped it home to make it 4-0.
Dan Correale broke up the shutout bid of Joel Rumpel with a shorthanded goal at 11:23 to cut the lead to 4-1. Cuddemi scored two minutes later with a wrist shot from the left circle to make it 5-1.
Stevenson has goals in back-to-back games and is just three shy of his career high in goals for a season. Cuddemi netted his third multi-point game since coming to Wichita. Bauer had a season-high three assists in one game and his third multi-point contest of the year.
Wichita went 0-for-3 on the power play. Kansas City was 0-for-5 on the man advantage and is 0-for-25 against the Thunder this season.
The Thunder closes out the home portion of the Independence Cup Series tomorrow night against Kansas City at 7:05 p.m.
