News Release

Wichita, KS (Dec. 22nd) - Johnny Daniels, Ralph Cuddemi and Lane Bauer each finished with three points to help Wichita take a convincing 5-1 victory over Kansas City on Friday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Daniels recorded two goals and added an assist in his Thunder debut while Cuddemi had a goal and two assists. Joel Rumpel grabbed his 10th win of the season, stopping 25 of 26 shots he faced.

Just five minutes into the game, Chad Butcher redirected a centering pass from Evan Polei and gave Wichita a 1-0 advantage. Daniels scored back-to-back goals to increase the leadto 3-0. His first came at 11:03 as he whacked a loose puck with one hand on his stick and recorded his first of the season. His second came at 15:28 when he got to a loose puck to the right of Mason McDonald to make it 3-0.

In the second, Dyson Stevenson recorded his seventh of the year at 15:56. He skated through the crease, jumped through the air and tapped it home to make it 4-0.

Dan Correale broke up the shutout bid of Joel Rumpel with a shorthanded goal at 11:23 to cut the lead to 4-1. Cuddemi scored two minutes later with a wrist shot from the left circle to make it 5-1.

Stevenson has goals in back-to-back games and is just three shy of his career high in goals for a season. Cuddemi netted his third multi-point game since coming to Wichita. Bauer had a season-high three assists in one game and his third multi-point contest of the year.

Wichita went 0-for-3 on the power play. Kansas City was 0-for-5 on the man advantage and is 0-for-25 against the Thunder this season.

The Thunder closes out the home portion of the Independence Cup Series tomorrow night against Kansas City at 7:05 p.m.

Individual tickets for all games are on sale now. Season tickets are still available for purchase. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $50 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

Follow along with us on our social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter (@wichita_thunder), Snapchat (wichthunder), Instagram (Wichita_Thunder) and LinkedIn.

-Thunder-

WICHITA THUNDER | 316-264-GOAL | WICHITATHUNDER.COM

STAY CONNECTED:

Wichita Thunder, 505 W Maple, Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67213

