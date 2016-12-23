Three-Way Chevrolet to Donate $10,000 to Local Charities If Outdoor Game Sells Out

December 23, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that the title sponsor of the upcoming Outdoor Classic, Three-Way Chevrolet, will donate $10,000 to local charity should the game sell out on January 7 outdoors at Bakersfield College's Memorial Stadium. The money will be distributed evenly between three organizations. Less than 10,000 tickets remain for the game. It will be the largest crowd to ever watch a Condors home game in Bakersfield.

"We have been blessed to have been supported by Kern County for 60 years and the entire team is proud to be able give back to our community in a way that will benefit those who face challenges in their daily lives that many are unaware of," Three-Way Chevrolet-Cadillac President Ted Nicholas said.

"We wouldn't be here without Three-Way Chevrolet's support to make this the event of the year in Kern County," Condors Team President Matthew Riley said. "This is another huge part of this project giving back to the community and we thank Ted and all at Three-Way Chevrolet for their contribution."

The three local charities receiving the proceeds are: United Way of Kern County, Stay Focused Ministries, and Autism Speaks.

Tickets for the Three-Way Chevrolet Condorstown Outdoor Classic pres. by Mission Bank are on sale now for as low as $35 and available or by clicking the images below.

A ticket to the Outdoor Classic is also your ticket to the NHL Alumni - Celebrity Game presented by Dignity Health and CBCC on Friday, Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. featuring Wayne Gretzky and Luc Robitaille. Click the Winterfest Schedule below for a full list of dates and times when you can ice skate, zip line, and more.

www.BakersfieldCondors.com

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from December 23, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.