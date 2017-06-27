Three Toronto FC Players Named to Canada\\"s 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup

News Release

Toronto FC midfielders Jonathan Osorio, Raheem Edwards and forward Tosaint Ricketts were named to Canadian Head Coach Octavio Zambrano's 23-man roster for the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Osorio, 25, has earned 16 caps, registering one goal for the Canadian Men's National Team (CANMNT). He has represented the CANMNT at both the 2015 and 2013 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Osorio has appeared in 18 games (MLS and the Canadian Championship), registering one goal and two assists this season.

Edwards, 21, has earned one cap for the CANMNT, during a friendly against Curaçao on June 13, 2017. This season, Edwards has appeared in 15 games (MLS and the Canadian Championship), registering six assists. He was named to the MLS Team of the Week for Week 9 and featured on the bench for Week 5.

Ricketts, 29, has earned 55 caps, registering 15 goals for the CANMNT. He has represented the Canada at the 2011, 2013 and 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup tournaments. Ricketts has appeared in 14 games (MLS and the Canadian Championship), registering three goals this season. He was also named to the MLS Team of the Week for Week 11.

Canada has been placed in Group A along with Honduras, Costa Rica and French Guiana. Canada will open the tournament on Friday, July 7 against French Guiana at 7:00 p.m. ET at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, NJ. Followed by Costa Rica on Tuesday, July 11 (7:30 p.m. ET) at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston, TX. and conclude the group stage on Friday, July 14 against Honduras (10:00 p.m. ET) at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX

