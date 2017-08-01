Three Sox Receive July Player of the Month Honors

News Release

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - The Colorado Springs Sky Sox have announced that LHP Andrew Barbosa has been named the Sky Sox Pitcher of the Month, while infielder Nate Orf and outfielder Kyle Wren have been named Sky Sox Co-Players of the Month for the month of July.

Barbosa becomes the second member of the bullpen to receive a monthly honor after LHP Wei-Chung Wang took May honors. The 6'8" lefty was the most consistent reliever in eight appearances in July, posting a 4-0 record with a 2.60 earned run average in 17.1 innings. Barbosa allowed five earned runs on 12 hits, walking six and striking out 18 batters-the most recorded by the lefty in a single month this season. Barbosa held batters to a .200 average in July, and also recorded both his first career hit and first career RBI in two games against the Reno Aces.

July saw Orf's power game increase, with the infielder launching four home runs during the month to give him the most home runs in a season (5) during his professional career. Orf posted a .309 average in July, scoring 27 runs with eight doubles, three triples and 21 RBI-Orf's most in a single month this season. With this offensive surge, Orf has increased both his on-base and slugging percentages to tally a .992 OPS (compared to the .875 mark at the end of June).

A consistent presence atop the Sky Sox lineup, Wren batted .324 during the month of July, scoring 24 runs this month while hitting four doubles and four triples, with all four stats marking or tying the most for a single month this season for the outfielder. Second on the team in both hits (109) and runs (67), Wren leads the team with 22 stolen bases-11 of which coming in July. That total has placed Wren in second place in the Pacific Coast League behind Tacoma's Leonys Martin (24).

The 2017 Sky Sox season is in full swing at Security Service Field. For ticket information, game schedule, promotions calendar or for additional information about the Sky Sox, call (719) 304-5610

