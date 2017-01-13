Three Sounders FC Departments Honored with 2016 MLS Club and Excutive Awards

SEATTLE, WASH. - At Thursday evening's Major League Soccer Club Executive Awards ceremony, Seattle Sounders FC was recognized with three separate departmental honors as part of the league's year-end awards that recognize outstanding contributions off the playing field.

Sounders FC tied for the lead among all clubs with its three awards: Corporate Partnerships Team of the Year, Marketing Team of the Year and Public Relations Team of the Year.

"Our club is filled with talented individuals that comprise numerous departments, and on behalf of Sounders FC, I'm so proud of the efforts of those that were honored at last night's MLS Club Executive Awards ceremony," said Sounders FC Chief Operating Officer Bart Wiley. "2016 was a very special year for our organization, and to see three departments and several members of our Sales and Service staff being recognized was rewarding. Congratulations to all involved, as they represent the larger group effort that is happening behind-the-scenes in Seattle by so many hardworking people."

The team's Corporate Partnerships group claimed Team of the Year honors following a season marked by an innovative, thoughtful CP group that worked with numerous blue-chip partners. The year was punctuated by strategic activations, including a limited-edition jersey and multiplatform launch with Xbox surrounding the release of Gears of War 4 and a months-long "Fabric of Sounders FC" campaign with Delta Air Lines.

Sounders FC's Marketing Department received Marketing Team of the Year for its season-long efforts to engage with and activate the Rave Green faithful. The group executed multiple impactful campaigns leveraging both traditional and innovative marketing techniques to build the club's brand. The team's work culminated in its MLS Cup playoff campaign, #ThisMoment. The month-long promotion aligned the club's marketing, advertising, digital, social and matchday activities to tell the story of the team's regular-season turnaround, playoff run and first MLS Cup. The successful campaign concluded with the MLS Cup Champions March and Rally, which saw tens of thousands fill the streets to celebrate the team's historic league title.

Seattle's Public Relations Department takes home its first-ever Team of the Year Award, following a historic season that saw the group navigate multiple challenges - including the first coaching change in team history - on the way to an MLS Cup championship. In a year that began with the signing of young star Jordan Morris and Knockout Round play in the CONCACAF Champions League, Sounders FC's PR staff also hosted three Copa America Centenario matches during the summer, bringing a host of international media to Seattle. After the marque summer signing of 2016 MLS Newcomer of the Year NicolÃ¡s Lodeiro, the Rave Green's fortunes turned around during a thrilling postseason chase, resulting in additional media interest during the club's run to the MLS Cup title. The award was voted on by select media members from across the country.

In addition, five Sounders FC Sales and Service Representatives reached thresholds for individual honors. In sales, Jordan Fishback hit the Gold Threshold for New Full Season Equivalent (FSE) Sales, Michelle Sondheim hit the Silver Threshold and Ben Nguy hit the Bronze Threshold. In service, account representatives Taylor Huerta and Valerie Stahl received distinction awards.

Overall, Seattle's Sales Department was one of five teams in the league to hit thresholds for Commissioner's Club designation for full-and-renewed season ticket sales, and President's Club designation for full-season ticket renewals.

