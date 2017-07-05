Three-Run Second Leads Vermont Past New Bedford

News Release

MONTPELIER, Vt. - The Vermont Mountaineers picked up their third straight win on Wednesday night, topping the New Bedford Bay Sox 5-4 in the New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL).

Vermont scored three tone-setting runs in the second inning, putting them out in front of the Bay Sox, who never led in the contest. Jesse Forestell (Homewood, Ill./Western Michigan) and Ryan Hoogerwerf (Allen, Texas/U of Portland) each got on base to lead off the inning, and third baseman Brett Malm (Medford, N.Y./Adelphi), who has five hits over the last two games, drove them both in with an RBI double down the left field line. Malm later came around to score thanks to an RBI single by Bryce Aldridge (Bloomington, Ind./Wabash).

The Mountaineers got strong pitching from Reece Robinson (Dayton, Ohio/U of Cincinnati), who came in to pitch scoreless eighth and ninth innings. The righty allowed three hits but prevented New Bedford from scoring what would have been the game-tying run. Robinson struck out four en route to his first save of the season.

Vermont picked up a run in the fifth inning when Jesse Forestell drove in Michael Hartnagel (Brownsburg, Ind./Butler) with an RBI single and another in the sixth when Abdel Guadalupe (Davie, Fla./Broward) hit a solo home run.

The Mountaineers started Michael Koltak (Columbus, Ohio/Georgetown College), who was making his debut with the team. The righty allowed two runs on five hits over three and one third innings and was left with a no-decision.

The Bay Sox got on the scoreboard in the fourth inning when Michael Martinez (West New York, N.J./Rutgers U New Brunswick) and Jordan Fucci (Lexington, Ky./Samford) each hit RBI singles, scoring Zachary Scott (Scottsdale, Ariz./ASA College) and Nick Matera (Succasunna, N.J./Rutgers U New Brunswick).

New Bedford added another run in the seventh on a solo homer by DH Luke Bakula (Ballwin, Mo./U of Kansas) and capped their scoring in the game in the eighth when Fucci walked and scored on an RBI single by Chandler Debrosse (New Bedford, Mass./Central Connecticut State).

Brendan Jenkins (San Francisco, Calif./U of San Francisco) started for the Bay Sox and allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits over four and one thirds innings of work. Jenkins suffered his second loss of the season.

Vermont's Scott Creedon (Braintree, Mass./Broward) got the win after allowing no runs on four hits over two and two thirds innings.

The Mountaineers (9-11) will travel to Sanford, Maine on Wednesday to face the Sanford Mainers at 6:30 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports 1240 AM WSKI or online via The NECBL Broadcast Network.

