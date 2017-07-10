Three-Run Fourth Helps Baysox Top Richmond

News Release

BOWIE, Md.- Brandon Barker allowed just one run over six innings of relief and a three-run fourth helped lift the Bowie Baysox (47-42) to a 6-3 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels (37-50) in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie.

Barker (6-3) gave up the one run on five hits while fanning five over his six innings of work. RHP Scott McGough (1.0 IP, H, K) fired a scoreless ninth to notch his second save.

Trailing 6-3, Richmond brought the tying run to the plate with two outs in the eighth, but LHP Tim Berry (1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 K) got Brandon Bednar to ground to second and end the inning.

In the afore-mentioned three-run fourth, a double and a walk started the inning before Aderlin Rodriguez came through with an RBI double, Audry Perez tied the game via an RBI single and later scored on a throwing error from Richmond C Eliezer Zambrano that allowed the go-ahead run to score and give the Baysox a 4-3 lead.

Flying Squirrels starter Cory Taylor (2-8) surrendered the four runs (three earned) on six hits to go along with two walks and three strikeouts in 3.1 IP.

KC Hobson's two-run shot in the top of the first off of Baysox starter Jesus Liranzo opened up a 2-0 lead for the Flying Squirrels.

In the home half of the second, DJ Stewart's solo blast off of Richmond starter Cory Taylor brought the Baysox within a run at 2-1. The home run was Stewart's 11th of the season.

Liranzo (n/d) allowed the two runs on two hits to go along with one strikeout in an inning of work.

Bednar reached with a one-out single in the fourth and scored from first on Dylan Davis' RBI double to stretch the Richmond lead to 3-1.

Mike Yastrzemski's two-run blast in the seventh provided a pair of insurance runs and stretched the Baysox lead to 6-3. The home run was Yastrzemski's fifth in 11 games with Bowie.

Garabez Rosa (2-4, 2B, R) and Yastrzemski (2-3, HR, 2 RBI, R) both had multi-hit games for the Baysox.

