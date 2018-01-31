News Release

Charleston, SC.- Three goals in a minute and eight second span during the second period gave the Admirals the lead for good as they sailed past the Stingrays 5-3 on Tuesday night in Charleston, SC.

Brodie Dupont paced the Admirals scoring the first two goals of the night, and adding an assist on the last. Thomas Frazee also added a goal and an assist in the victory. The Admirals (17-21-5-1 are now within two points of fifth place Greenville, and four points within the fourth and final playoff spot in the South Division.

The South Carolina blue line opened the scoring as Travis Walsh crept in from the right point, before putting a wrist shot past Ty Reichenbach, to give the Stingrays the early lead. On the power play seven minutes later Tim McGauley positioned himself in the high slot, tipping a Walsh slap shot home to push the lead to 2-0. The Admirals answered back just over two minutes later to cut the lead to one. Brodie Dupont scored his 15th of the season, cutting the lead to one before the start of the second period. Dupont walked the blue line before sending a slap shot past Adam Carlson low to the blocker side.

In the second period the Admirals scored a trio of goals in 1:08 to take a two-goal lead before the intermission. Brodie Dupont got his second of the night 6:32 into the frame redirecting a Chase Harrison slap shot from the high slot, past Carlson to tie the game at 2-2. Fifty seconds later the Admirals struck again. Coming off the bench Thomas Frazee found a loose puck in the high slot and wristed it low to the blocker side, giving Norfolk their first lead of the night. After scoring twice in 0:50 the Admirals weren't finished scoring quick goals. Off the ensuing faceoff Alex Pompeo took a shot from the right wall that found the net, giving Norfolk a 4-2 lead, and three goals in only 1:08. The Admirals finished the period having scored three goals on 11 shots.

South Carolina cut the lead to one just over the midway point of the period. Marcus Perrier tapped a puck past Reichenbach, bringing the Stingrays within one at 4-3. As the Stingrays pushed for the equalizer Ty Reichenbach had the answer stopping the remaining 9 shots of the third period. Grant Besse put the game out of hand with less than a minute to play in the third netting an empty net tally for the Admirals.

Reichenbach finished the night with 33 games on 36 shots for the Admirals.

The 5-3 victory gave the Admirals a 3-2-0-0 record on the five-game road trip.

Norfolk returns home to open a nine-game home stand against the Reading Royals on Friday.

