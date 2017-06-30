News Release

THREE MAJOR LEAGUE ARMS ENOUGH TO TAKE DOWN EXPLORERS 6-3

ST. PAUL, MN (June 29, 2017) - Your ace is the one you want on the mound when your team runs into a rut. The St. Paul Saints entered Thursday night at CHS Field having gone three seasons without being swept at home and had not been swept in their new ballpark. Three former Major Leaguers made sure it didn't happen as starter Mark Hamburger (Texas Rangers) and relievers Caleb Thielbar (Minnesota Twins) and Seth Rosin (Rangers and Philadelphia Phillies) helped guide the Saints to a 6-3 victory over the Sioux City Explorers in front of 8,156. The win improved the Saints to 26-13 and maintained at least a 6.0 game lead in the North Division.

The Explorers pounded out 31 hits in the first two games of the series and managed 10 more on Thursday, all off Hamburger, but he was able to limit the damage. Hamburger didn't allow a run through the first four innings and pitched around a second and third two out jam in the second and a bases loaded two out jam in the fourth.

In the fifth, with the Saints up 3-0, the Explorers got on the board when Tony Campana and Nate Samson singled with one out. With two outs Brian Fortier and LeVon Washington made it 3-2 with back-to-back RBI singles.

Hamburger pitched into the seventh and gave up a leadoff double to Campana. With two outs Fortier hit a sinking liner to center that rolled by a diving Tim Colwell to score Campana and make it 5-3 Saints. Hamburger went 6.2 innings allowing three runs on 10 hits while walking one and striking out four. He received the win and improved to 7-1.

Thielbar came out of the bullpen with a man on second and struck out Washington looking. He retired the side in order in the eighth and went 1.1 perfect innings while striking out two.

Rosin earned his ninth save of the season with a perfect ninth and striking out two. He's allowed just one unearned run in 15.2 IP this season.

The Saints jumped on the board in the first when Nate Hanson hit a solo homer, his fifth of the season, to make it 1-0.

In the fourth the Saints, who led the league in homers with 44 entering the night, got another one. Brady Shoemaker led off with a single and has now reached base safely in 26 consecutive games. Anthony Gallas then crushed a two-run homer to left-center, his seventh of the season, to make it 3-0.

With the Saints up 3-2 in the sixth the Saints plated two with two outs. Tony Thomas singled, stole second and scored on an RBI double by Tim Colwell to make it 4-2. Maxx Garrett made it 5-2 with an RBI single to center.

The Saints finished the scoring in the seventh when Hanson was hit by a pitch, moved to third on a double by Shoemaker and scored on a Gallas sacrifice fly. Shoemaker finished the night 3-4 with a double and Gallas was 1-3 with a home run, three RBI and a run scored.

The Saints welcome in the Gary SouthShore Railcats on Friday night at CHS Field at 7:05 p.m. The Saints send RHP Benji Waite (1-0, 3.00) to the mound while the Railcats send LHP Braulio Torres-Perez (4-0. 3.56). It is Xcel Energy Friday Night Fireworks with the music of Garth Brooks. The entire weekend is brought to you by Bush's Beans. The game can be seen on the Saints Cable Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities, and heard on Club 1220 KLBB.

