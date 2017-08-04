Three Late Tallies Doomed Nuts in Loss

News Release

Lake Elsinore, CA. - Despite some early pop, the Modesto Nuts fell 5-3 to the Lake Elsinore Storm on Thursday night at The Diamond.

Luis Liberato and Willie Argo each cranked solo home runs in the second and third innings to take an early lead, but the Storm (52-59; 17-24) came right back and tied the game against the Nuts' (59-52; 20-21) starter Tyler Jackson with two runs on three doubles in the third inning.

Jackson worked five innings for the Nuts and allowed just the two runs while striking out four and walking one. Jake Esch went six innings and allowed just the two homers in his start for the Storm.

Rod Boykin broke the tie in the seventh inning against Nuts' reliever Matt Walker (L, 4-5) when he launched a solo home run. Austin Allen added his second RBI of the game with a RBI single in the inning. Edwin Moreno added a RBI single in the eighth. Walker worked two innings and allowed two runs on four hits.

Kevin Santa delivered a pinch-hit RBI single in the ninth, but the Nuts could not put the tying run on in the ninth as Jose Castillo (S, 1/1) shut the door.

The Nuts continue a four-game series with game two against the Storm on Friday evening at 7:00 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:45 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC .

