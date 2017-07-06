Three Homers Not Enough as \\"Hounds Fall

News Release

Dave Niehaus, the late great radio voice of the Seattle Mariners, had a marvelous signature call on home runs, saying (in his amazing tones) "fly, fly away!" It was that kind of night on Wednesday at Hammons Field in Springfield, appropriately with the RockHounds facing the "birds"), as all eight of the runs scored in the game came on home runs.

The RockHounds' Tyler Ramirez opened the scoring with a third-inning blast to right (perhaps the most impressive of the game's five long balls), his first home run at the Double-A level, as was playing in his fourth game since being promoted from Stockton.

Springfield catcher Andrew Knizner sent a Casey Meisner offering just inside the foul pole in the fourth, a fly ball that went out at about 320 feet at Hammons Field's short porch in left field, giving the Cardinals a 2-1 lead.

B.J. Boyd tied the game minutes later with a two-out solo homer - his second of the season - a high drive down the right field line in the top of the fifth.

Knizner's short porch homer proved to be the difference in the two-run game, but Bruce Caldwell 's three-run drive just right of straight away center in the home half of the fifth, answering Boyd's shot, was the night's biggest swing. St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong (a former Springfield Cardinal here with the club on a rehab assignment) doubled to open the inning and Jacob Wilson drew a walk. Caldwell then took Meisner's 1-0 pitch out of the yard, traveling roughly 400 feet onto the grass berm just to the right of the batter's eye.

Jordan Tarsovich ripped a high line drive out to left field in the eighth, moments after Boyd was robbed of a hit on a brilliant catch by Cardinals right fielder Anthony Garcia . The home run would end the night for Springfield starter Matt Pearce, with relievers Corey Littrell and Corey Baker getting the final five outs and his fifth save in as many chances

