Three Homers Can't Prevent Loss
August 21, 2018 - Pioneer League (PL) - Ogden Raptors News Release
OGDEN, UT - A promising Ogden Raptors start Tuesday night was quickly forgotten as the Great Falls Voyagers scored four times in three separate innings for a 14-5 win.
Voyagers leadoff hitter Romy Gonzalez homered twice and drove in eight runs. His first blast was a grand slam in the fourth to open up a 2-1 game. He knocked in one with a single in the seventh, and in the ninth Gonzalez launched a three-run bomb to make it 14-4.
The Raptors scored first, with Jeremy Arocho singling to open the bottom of the first, stealing second and scoring on a Dillon Paulson single.
After the Voyagers plated two - one earned - in the third and made it 6-1 on the grand slam in the fourth, Marcus Chiu got a run back with his second home run in as many days leading off the bottom of the fourth.
In the sixth, James Outman, named Monday the Pioneer League's Player of the Week for August 13-19, got into one to center for a solo blast to pull the Raptors within three.
The Voyagers, however, sent nine to the plate and scored four in the top of the seventh to break the game open.
After Great Falls added their four in the ninth, Ronny Brito hit his 10th homer of the season, a third solo shot for the team, over Raptor Ridge for the final tally.
Game three of the four-game series is Wednesday night at 6:30.
• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...
Pioneer League Stories from August 21, 2018
- GJ Splits the Bill with Missoula - Grand Junction Rockies
- Billings Beats Idaho Falls 5-4 - Idaho Falls Chukars
- Three Homers Can't Prevent Loss - Ogden Raptors
- Osprey and Rockies Split Doubleheader - Missoula Osprey
- Mustangs Survive Late Surge from Chukars, Win 5-4 - Billings Mustangs
- Brewers and Owlz Suspended Due to Rain - Helena Brewers
- Rockies Stifle Brewers to Win Series - Helena Brewers
- Outman Named Player of the Week - Ogden Raptors
- Former Osprey Emilio Vargas Crowned Cal League Pitcher of the Year - Missoula Osprey
- Late Ogden Homer Seals Voyagers Fate - Great Falls Voyagers
- Bowlan, Webb Leads Chukars to a Win - Idaho Falls Chukars
- Chiu Homers in Seventh to Vault Raptors to Win - Ogden Raptors
- Mustangs Out-Hit Chukars, But Fall 7-4 in Series Opener - Billings Mustangs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.