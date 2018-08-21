Three Homers Can't Prevent Loss

OGDEN, UT - A promising Ogden Raptors start Tuesday night was quickly forgotten as the Great Falls Voyagers scored four times in three separate innings for a 14-5 win.

Voyagers leadoff hitter Romy Gonzalez homered twice and drove in eight runs. His first blast was a grand slam in the fourth to open up a 2-1 game. He knocked in one with a single in the seventh, and in the ninth Gonzalez launched a three-run bomb to make it 14-4.

The Raptors scored first, with Jeremy Arocho singling to open the bottom of the first, stealing second and scoring on a Dillon Paulson single.

After the Voyagers plated two - one earned - in the third and made it 6-1 on the grand slam in the fourth, Marcus Chiu got a run back with his second home run in as many days leading off the bottom of the fourth.

In the sixth, James Outman, named Monday the Pioneer League's Player of the Week for August 13-19, got into one to center for a solo blast to pull the Raptors within three.

The Voyagers, however, sent nine to the plate and scored four in the top of the seventh to break the game open.

After Great Falls added their four in the ninth, Ronny Brito hit his 10th homer of the season, a third solo shot for the team, over Raptor Ridge for the final tally.

Game three of the four-game series is Wednesday night at 6:30.

