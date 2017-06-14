News Release

Three Home Runs Not Enough to Top Loggers in Game One (La Crosse, Wis.) - The Rochester Honkers (7-8) dropped game one of a doubleheader 11-9 against the La Crosse Loggers (5-10). The Honker offense produced eight extra-base hits in the game, including three home runs. Game two of the doubleheader is scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch at Mayo Field.

Rees Rua (Lake Erie) led off the game with a double to right field. He came in to score two batters later on a Zach Zubia (Texas) single to left field. Weston Hatten (Nevada) followed with a two-run home run, his second of the season.

La Crosse exploded with seven runs off the Honkers' starting pitcher Ryan Dorney (St. Martin's) in the bottom of the first inning. 10 batters crossed the plate, collecting six hits, including a one-out grand slam by David Villar (South Florida). Michael Stryffeler (Lake Erie) relieved Dorney with one out and got the Honkers out of the inning without further damage.

Stryffeler exited the game after two outs in the second inning, giving way to Drew Slade (Ripon). The Loggers tagged on three more runs off Slade in the third inning on RBI singles by Taylor Sanagorski (Emporia State) and Yahir Gurrola (North Florida). T he Honkers responded in the top of the fourth inning with solo home runs by Chris Ceballos (Orange Coast) and Rees Rua (Lake Erie).

After two scoreless frames, the Honkers started building a final comeback trailing 6-11. Michael Michalak (DMACC) doubled in Jordan Hart (Minnesota State-Mankato) in the seventh inning. Johnathan Fleek (Western Illinois) and Zach Zubia doubled consecutively in the eighth to pull Rochester within two runs, but that would be as far as they would get.

Garrett Christman (Butler) earned the win (1-1) for the Loggers. He pitched five innings, giving up six runs on seven hits. He walked two batters with four strikeouts.

Game two of the doubleheader is set for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch at Mayo Field. Make sure you are in line when the gates open at 6:00 p.m. The first 500 fans at the game will receive a Mayor Ardell Brede bobblehead, presented by City Auto Glass, ABC 6 News, and Olmsted National Bank. Chia-Ching Ho (National Taiwan Sports University) is scheduled to make his Mayo Field debut against the Loggers. Ho is 0-0 this season with a 4.50 ERA

