Three-Goal Third Period Sparks 4-3 Comeback Win for Solar Bears

January 7, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





LOVELAND, Colo. - The Orlando Solar Bears (18-10-4-2) scored three third period goals to rally for a wild 4-3 victory over the Colorado Eagles (19-10-1-3) on Friday night at the Budweiser Events Center. Orlando sits five points behind the Florida Everblades for first place in the South Division.

Nikolas Brouillard opened the scoring when he collected a broken clearing attempt at the top of the offensive zone and blasted a shot past Clarke Saunders at 3:53 to give the Solar Bears a 1-0 lead. The goal was Brouillard's sixth of the season and tied him with Wheeling's Kevin Schulze for the league lead among rookie defensemen in goals scored.

Matt Garbowsky netted the tying goal for the Eagles at 9:36 of the second as he redirected a shot floating shot from Josh Nicholls through the pads of Ryan Massa for a power-play goal.

After Colorado won a faceoff late in the frame, a Michael Sdao point shot was denied by Massa, but Casey Pierro-Zabotel pounced on the rebound and jammed it into the net at 19:12.

The Eagles extended their lead to two within the first five minutes of the third period after Ryan Harrison used a screen to beat Massa with a one-timer from the point at 3:46.

The Solar Bears orchestrated their rally when Brouillard fed a pass ahead to Denver Manderson while the visitors faced a penalty kill. Manderson carried the puck up the right wing and fired a wrist shot that beat Saunders high at 7:53 to close the gap.

Alex Gacek evened it up at 3-3 off a dazzling play when he picked up the puck in the neutral zone, went down the right boards and curled behind the net before burying a low shot at 9:09.

Orlando completed the comeback when Brenden Miller buried a pass from Austin Block for a one-timer on the power play at 13:30.

Massa turned aside the Eagles' remaining chances and earned the win with 18 saves on 21 shots against; Saunders took the loss with 32 saves on 36 shots against.

Three Stars :

1) Nikolas Brouillard - ORL

2) Ryan Harrison - COL

3) Mason Geertsen - COL

NEXT HOME GAMES:

Military Appreciation Night & Patriotic Jersey - Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades - Saturday, Jan. 21 - 7 p.m. Solar Bears vs. Allen Americans - Thursday, Jan. 26 - 7 p.m. - First-ever meeting between Orlando and the defending back-to-back Kelly Cup championsSolar Bears vs. Allen Americans - Sunday, Jan. 29 - 1:30 p.m. - UCF vs. UF game following Solar Bears game

S ingle-game tickets are now on sale at the Amway Center box office and ticketmaster.com. Full and half-season ticket plans are now available by visiting OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com.

The Solar Bears have released a brand-new mobile app, presented by BB&T, giving Solar Bears fans everything they need right in their pocket. The app is also home to the brand-new Loyalty & Rewards Program, which provides Solar Bears fans with opportunities to accumulate points and redeem them for exclusive prizes. The new app is FREE and available for both iOS and Android devices.

The Orlando Solar Bears are the proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and AHL's Toronto Marlies, and play all of their home games at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, the 2012 Street and Smith's Sports Business Journal Sports Facility of the Year.

Follow the Solar Bears at OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com, Facebook and Twitter (@OrlandoHockey) for all the latest news and updates. Stay in touch with Shades on Instagram by following SolarBearsHockey.

Season tickets, Corporate Flex vouchers and Group tickets are a great way to entertain employees, co-workers, clients, friends and family. For more information on all of the Solar Bears ticket packages, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

Officially licensed Orlando Solar Bears replica team jerseys, apparel and headwear can be purchased online at orlandosolarbearshockey.com/shop.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 7, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.