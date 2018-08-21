Three-Game Winning Streak Comes to An End in El Paso
August 21, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
The Isotopes (59-68) had their three-game winning streak come to an end Tuesday night in El Paso as the Chihuahuas (74-52) defeated Albuquerque, 6-4 in the series opener.
Reliever Mike Dunn received the loss in his first rehab appearance with the Isotopes. Dunn is recovering from a shoulder injury. The lefty from Farmington, N.M. allowed two runs, three hits and two walks in 0.2 innings. Dunn's outing was cut short by a one-hour and 21-minute lightning delay in the sixth inning.
Starting pitcher Brett Oberholtzer held the Chihuahuas to three runs and seven hits in his 5.0 innings on the bump.
Albuquerque outhit El Paso at the plate ,12-11, with second baseman Pat Valaika pacing the team with three hits for the night. Jordan Patterson went 2-for-4 with his 23rd home run of the season. Patterson's home run total is the fifth-highest in the PCL.
The Isotopes and Chihuahuas resume their three-game series Wednesday evening with Sam Howard scheduled to take the hill for Albuquerque. El Paso has lefty Logan Allen slated to start. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.?
