Three FC Dallas Players Undergo Offseason Surgery

News Release

Michael Barrios and Victor Ulloa to be ready in time for the start of preseason

FRISCO, TEXAS (Thursday, November 9) - FC Dallas' Michael Barrios, Jesus Ferreira and Victor Ulloa have all recently undergone successful procedures to repair injuries this offseason.

Barrios, 26, had surgery to repair his right foot on October 27. The procedure was performed by Dr. John Early at Texas Health Institute for Surgery in Dallas. He is expected to make a full recovery in four weeks.

Ferreira, 16, had surgery to repair his right meniscus on October 31. The procedure was performed by Dr. James Walter at Texas Health Institute for Surgery in Dallas. He is expected to return to training in one-to-four months, depending on his progress.

Ulloa, 25, had surgery to repair a sports hernia, yesterday. The procedure was performed by Dr. William Myers at Vincera Institute in Philadelphia. He is expected to recover fully in four-to-six weeks.

