Three Bucks Named NWL All-Stars

July 7, 2017 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks
News Release
Waterloo, Iowa - The Northwoods League has announced that three Waterloo Bucks have been named to the 2017 All-Star Game. Those players are Brandon Downey, Kyle Leahy, and Jay Schuyler. They will participate in the 2017 NWL All-Star Game that will be played on Tuesday, July 18 at 7:05 pm at Athletic Park in Wausau, Wisconsin.
Right-handed pitcher Brandon Downey, a junior from Maryville University and originally from St. Louis, Missouri, is tied for 2nd in the North Division in saves with six. Downey is 0-1 with a 1.56 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 12 games. This is Downey's second consecutive trip to the NWL All-Star Game.
Pitcher Kyle Leahy, a sophomore from Colorado Mesa University and originally from Boulder, Colorado, is leading the NWL in complete games with two and is tied for the league-lead in shutouts with one. The right-hander owns a 4-0 record with 20 strikeouts and a 1.21 ERA, which is the second best in the North Division among qualifying pitchers.
University of San Diego catcher Jay Schuyler is hitting .266 with 3 home runs, 24 RBI, and 11 stolen bases this season for the Bucks. A native of Laguna Niguel, CA, the sophomore has played in all 38 games this season, which is tied for the league-lead.
Both the North Division and South Division NWL All-Star teams were announced earlier today by the league.
The Bucks begin a two-game homestand tonight versus the St. Cloud Rox, with first pitch slated for 6:35 pm. Tonight's game can be heard online at www.waterloobucks.com with play-by-play announcer Danny Frey. Tickets may be purchased online at www.waterloobucks.com or by calling the Bucks' Ticket Line at (319) 232-5633.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board
Northwoods League Stories from July 7, 2017
- Rafters Take on Chinooks in Lakeshore - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Madison Heads to Battle Creek - Madison Mallards
- Two Woodchucks Players Selected to 2017 All-Star Roster - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Three Bucks Named NWL All-Stars - Waterloo Bucks
- Northwoods League Announces 2017 All-Star Selections - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Northwoods League Announces 2017 All-Star Selections - Duluth Huskies
- Oldenberg Excels, Stingers Fall to Bucks in Game Two - Willmar Stingers
- Honkers Climb Back Late, Cannot Overcome Rozek, Rox - Rochester Honkers
- Mallards Come up Short - Madison Mallards
- Bullfrogs out Hit Rafters But Fall - Green Bay Bullfrogs
- Nunez' Grand Slam Not Enough as Chucks Fall - Wisconsin Woodchucks