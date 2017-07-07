Three Bucks Named NWL All-Stars

News Release

Waterloo, Iowa - The Northwoods League has announced that three Waterloo Bucks have been named to the 2017 All-Star Game. Those players are Brandon Downey, Kyle Leahy, and Jay Schuyler. They will participate in the 2017 NWL All-Star Game that will be played on Tuesday, July 18 at 7:05 pm at Athletic Park in Wausau, Wisconsin.

Right-handed pitcher Brandon Downey, a junior from Maryville University and originally from St. Louis, Missouri, is tied for 2nd in the North Division in saves with six. Downey is 0-1 with a 1.56 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 12 games. This is Downey's second consecutive trip to the NWL All-Star Game.

Pitcher Kyle Leahy, a sophomore from Colorado Mesa University and originally from Boulder, Colorado, is leading the NWL in complete games with two and is tied for the league-lead in shutouts with one. The right-hander owns a 4-0 record with 20 strikeouts and a 1.21 ERA, which is the second best in the North Division among qualifying pitchers.

University of San Diego catcher Jay Schuyler is hitting .266 with 3 home runs, 24 RBI, and 11 stolen bases this season for the Bucks. A native of Laguna Niguel, CA, the sophomore has played in all 38 games this season, which is tied for the league-lead.

Both the North Division and South Division NWL All-Star teams were announced earlier today by the league.

The Bucks begin a two-game homestand tonight versus the St. Cloud Rox, with first pitch slated for 6:35 pm. Tonight's game can be heard online at www.waterloobucks.com with play-by-play announcer Danny Frey. Tickets may be purchased online at www.waterloobucks.com or by calling the Bucks' Ticket Line at (319) 232-5633.

