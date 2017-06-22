Thompson Returns to Fort Wayne Roster

News Release

Fort Wayne, IN-- The Komets announced Thursday that forward Garrett Thompson has agreed to terms for his third consecutive season with Fort Wayne.Thompson, 27, made his Fort Wayne debut in 2015-16 while sharing the season with the AHL's San Antonio Rampage where he appeared in 32 games. Last year Thompson scored career highs of 20 goals, 26 assists, 46 points and 55 penalty minutes in 65 games with the Komets for Fort Wayne and ECHL career totals of 31 goals, 45 assists and 76 points in 100 regular season games. "Garrett returning to the Komets was high on our recruitment list," Komet general manager David Franke said. "He brings size, can play physical and I feel can be a 25-plus goal scorer for us. It's good to have him back in Komet land."

The Traverse City, Michigan native finished a four-year collegiate career with Ferris State in 2013-14 and made his pro debut logging a goal and three points in seven AHL games with Binghamton at the end of the 2013-14 season.

Thompson skated the entire 2014-15 campaign with Binghamton scoring six goals and 14 points in 65 games and has amassed totals of 13 goals and 30 points in 104 career AHL games.

The forward becomes the fourth player on Fort Wayne's 2017-18 roster. The Komets have also re-signed foward Mason Baptista along with defensemen Jason Binkley and Ryan Lowney.

Opening night for the 66th season of Komet Hockey is slated for Saturday, Oct. 14 in Fort Wayne against the Toledo Walleye.

