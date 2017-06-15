Thompson, Pigs Look to Rebound against Bisons

News Release

The IronPigs (43-22) and Buffalo Bisons (33-30) conclude their three-game series tonight at Coca-Cola Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley has won 29 of its last 38 contests to maintain the best record in the IL and have the best record in all of Minor League Baseball. The Pigs were the first team in the minors to reach the 40-win plateau and trail the Houston Astros (45-22) for the best record in all of baseball.

The Pigs will send RHP Jake Thompson (2-6,6.93) against Bisons RHP Cesar Valdez (2-1, 3.95).

RHP Jake Thompson makes his 12th start of the season for the Pigs after not making it out of the first inning in his last outing on June 9 against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The Dallas native lasted just 2/3 of an inning for just the second time in his career as he surrendered seven-runs on seven hits and was tagged with the loss.

RHP Cesar Valdez makes his sixth start and seventh overall appearance for the Buffalo Bisons this season. Valdez began the 2017 season in the Oakland Athletics organization beginning the season with their Triple-A affiliate the Nashville Sounds before making four appearances for the Athletics. He was designated for assignment by the A's on May 3 and was claimed off waivers by the Toronto Blue Jays on May 5.

The IronPigs were shutout for the sixth time this season, as they fell 4-0 to the Buffalo Bisons Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Field.

It is the second time the Bisons have shutout the Pigs this season, as both times T.J. House started the shutout.

House tossed six scoreless innings, allowing just five hits while fanning five as well as he picked up his sixth win of the season.

The Bisons took an early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning as Pigs starter Mark Appel threw a wild pitch allowing Christian Lopes to score to the game's first run. Rowdy Tellez then roped a two-run single to right to score Ian Parmley and Steve Pearce to give the Bisons a 3-0 advantage.

Pearce then returned the favor in the bottom of the sixth inning as he sent an RBI single to left scoring Shane Opitz to give Buffalo the 4-0 lead.

Appel tossed five 2/3 innings allowing the four runs on eight hits while walking a pair and striking out four before giving way to Ricardo Pinto . Appel picked up his third loss of the season, however, just his first loss since April 22 against the Toledo MudHens.

Pinto gave the Pigs an opportunity to once again comeback as the right-hander went the rest of the way, as he pitched two 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out a batter. Pinto has now tossed 10 1/3 scoreless innings since moving to the Pig 'Pen and returning from the Phillies.

The Bisons pitchers silenced the Pigs bats with runners in scoring position, as the Pigs went just 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 runners on base.

The 4-0 loss for the Pigs ends their 10-game winning streak against the Bisons, and sets up a rubber match Thursday night in which the Pigs are 6-3 in series clinching games.

