This Weekend's Great Skate Winterfest Cancelled

February 15, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday announced that this weekend's 15th annual Great Skate Winterfest has been cancelled due to anticipated weather conditions.

With temperatures forecast to reach 50 degrees or more this Saturday and Sunday, the outdoor ice rink at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids is expected to be rendered unusable for most, if not all, of the event's planned 24-hour duration, forcing the first-ever cancellation of the Great Skate Winterfest.

"As much as we all love warmer weather, this weekend's forecast is highly disappointing as it relates to the Great Skate," said Bob Kaser, president of the Griffins Youth Foundation and founder of the Great Skate. "The Griffins Youth Foundation is so appreciative of the support from our sponsors, fans and the community who have helped make this one of West Michigan's premier outdoor winter activities.

Although alternative plans were considered, the Great Skate Winterfest has become a great success due in large part to the Rosa Parks Circle skating rink, Griffins players and lots of fun winter-themed outdoor activities. Without these key ingredients and the lack of the picturesque downtown Grand Rapids backdrop, it simply wouldn't be the same Great Skate Winterfest."

