News Release

This Week in MLS - April 10, 2017

Orlando's home field advantage to be tested by LA on national television Born out of the 1994 FIFA World Cup, MLS looks to reach new heights with historic North American 2026 World Cup bid MLS Academy teams shining at Generation adidas Cup MLS and PRO moving forward with next phase of VAR testing Sweet Tweets Week 7 Game Previews Orlando's home field advantage to be tested by LA on national television

One month into Orlando City SC's tenure at its 25,500-seat state-of-the-art stadium, fans have quickly helped Orlando City Stadium build a reputation as a difficult place for visiting teams to capture points. In three sold out home matches in 2017, the Lions have captured a perfect nine points and will look to keep the streak alive on Saturday when hosting the LA Galaxy in a nationally televised contest on FOX (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX/FOX Deportes).

The first and only previous matchup where Orlando played host to LA ended with a resounding 4-0 victory for the Lions in 2015 over the then defending champions. With another expected sellout at Orlando City Stadium, the team will likely rely on 21-year-old Canadian forward Cyle Larin, who ranks among the top 10 players league wide with three goals this season. Countering Larin is LA's 28-year-old Designated Player Romain Allessandrini, whose combined three goals and two assists ranks tied for fifth in MLS.

Leading the charge for LA will also be forward Giovani dos Santos, whose 18 all-time regular season goals in MLS rank third among Mexican-born players in league history. Before dos Santos and the Galaxy take on Orlando on FOX, a fellow Mexican star in Javier \'Chicharito' Hernandez will take center stage as Bayer Leverkusen hosts Bayern Munich in a Bundesliga lead in to MLS action.

Born out of the 1994 FIFA World Cup, MLS looks to reach new heights with historic North American 2026 World Cup bid

Today the U.S. Soccer Federation, in conjunction with the Canada Soccer Association and the Federación Mexicana de Fútbol, announced a historic unified bid for the 2026 FIFA World Cup which would see the tournament held across three countries for the first time: the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

In the 23 years since the last time the World Cup was held on North American soil in 1994 in the U.S., the North American soccer landscape has completely transformed. Born out of the 1994 tournament, MLS has grown into one of the most exciting and well-established soccer leagues in the world, bringing top-flight professional soccer to millions of fans across the U.S. and Canada.

Starting in 1996 with just 10 teams, MLS now features 22 teams across the U.S. and Canada with a stated goal to expand to 28 clubs, boasts 17 stadiums built with soccer in mind, and claims a world-class player pool featuring players from 67 countries worldwide. With so much growth in the wake of World Cup '94, imagine what MLS can accomplish in the lead up to 2026 and beyond.

The last time the world's most important sporting event was hosted on North American soil... MLS did not exist! As part of the U.S. being awarded the 1994 tournament, the U.S. Soccer Federation pledged to create a Division 1 professional soccer league. MLS was officially born two years later. One stadium in use at the start of Major League Soccer is still in use in the league today -- RFK Memorial Stadium in Washington, D.C. Eight of the nine markets which hosted World Cup matches now have an MLS team to call their own: Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, San Francisco Bay Area, Washington, D.C. (Only Detroit does not have an MLS team.) Twenty of the 22 players (listed below) who played for the U.S. squad in World Cup '94 all went on to play in MLS. Of the two that did not, Fernando Clavijo was a head coach in the league for seven seasons and now serves as Technical Director at FC Dallas. Of the 602 players currently playing in Major League Soccer, 140 were not even born when the World Cup kicked off June 17, 1994. MLS President Mark Abbott and U.S. Soccer Federation President Sunil Gulati were both vice presidents in the World Cup '94 Organizing Committee. Players who played for the U.S. in World Cup '94 and went on to play in MLS:

Tony Meola

Mike Lapper

Mike Burns

Cle Kooiman

Thomas Dooley

John Harkes

Earnie Stewart

Tab Ramos

Roy Wegerle

Eric Wynalda

Juergen Sommer

Cobi Jones

Frank Klopas

Joe-Max Moore

Mike Sorber

Marcelo Balboa

Brad Friedel

Claudio Reyna

Paul Caligiuri

Alexi Lalas

MLS Academy teams shining at Generation adidas Cup

The 2016-17 Generation adidas Cup is well underway as the top young talent from 19 MLS academies and 13 premier international clubs compete at Toyota Soccer Center at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. With previous MLS Homegrown stars such FC Dallas midfielder Kellyn Acosta, D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid, and New England forward Juan Agudelo all going on to shine for club and country, the next great U.S. star could be competing in Texas this week.

MLS Academy teams have proven tough thus far in the tournament, with MLS squads currently holding the top position in three of four groups in the Premier Division with one day of group play remaining. Notable performances by MLS academies include a trio of victories over Liga MX clubs including San Jose Earthquakes over Chivas de Guadalajara, Philadelphia Union over Monterrey, and Seattle Sounders FC over Pumas UNAM.

An additional coaching symposium featuring top technical and academy directors from various MLS and international clubs including La Liga powers Real Madrid and Villarreal gives coaches a forum to discuss the latest developments in developing youth soccer players around the globe.

Generation adidas group play continues this week with the division tournament final set for Saturday, April 15. A full Generation adidas Cup competition and live stream schedule, and further information on the tournament can be found HERE.

MLS and PRO moving forward with next phase of VAR testing

With offline Video Assistant Referee (VAR) testing at MLS venues set for April-August, MLS and PRO continue forward progress on the VAR initiative through in-game testing in both United Soccer League (USL) and Generation adidas Cup, keeping in mind the goal of VAR implementation during the second half of the MLS regular season.

Through 25 United Soccer League (USL) and 34 Generation adidas Cup matches, these in-game tests provide valuable, real-time training opportunities for match officials and VARs, who will assess broadcast video footage for clear errors and missed incidents in four game-changing situations: goals, penalty decisions, direct red cards, and cases of mistaken identity.

This next phase of testing follows the 29 MLS preseason games, featuring VAR, which netted out to 10 total reviews, including five on penalty kick decisions, five on direct red card decisions, and an average review time of 2:52.

With in-game testing underway at GA Cup, four Referee decisions have been made with the assistance of a VAR, including one direct red card for violent conduct, changing a straight red to a yellow, and awarding a penalty kick for a foul committed in the box.

MLS has the goal of implementing VAR into regular season games, following the 2017 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target.

Sweet Tweets

Bastian Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger): Exploring Chicago and enjoying the beautiful beach at Lake Michigan. Have a great Sunday!

https://twitter.com/BSchweinsteiger/status/851157170016194561

Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman): Amazing achievement from @DiegoFagundez14 hitting 10,000 minutes played as a @MLS homegrown. Congrats kid!!! #NERevs

https://twitter.com/TaylorTwellman/status/851415981230616577

David Villa (@Guaje7Villa): The dream begins... â½ï¸ð'¨?ð'¦ð'ª #LucaVilla @DV7Soccer @mnhtnkickersfc

https://twitter.com/Guaje7Villa/status/851233630605193217

Miles Robinson (@_milesrobinson_): Great week in London with the boys!

https://twitter.com/_milesrobinson_/status/851184228133896194

Amobi Okugo (@amobisays): Big three points on the road, away support was amazing and congrats to @fanendo on his record breaking goal

https://twitter.com/amobisays/status/851247764981792769

Week 7 Game Previews

Friday, April 14

New York City FC at Philadelphia Union, 7 p.m. (ESPN) Union are still winless on the season after a third consecutive loss in 3-1 defeat by the Portland Timbers at Talen Energy Stadium, extending their overall club-record winless run to 12 games dating back to last year, and their home winless streak to five games. David Villa scored his third goal of the season - all coming against D.C. United - but NYCFC saw their three-game undefeated run put to an end in a 2-1 loss to United at RFK Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Seattle Sounders FC at Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 10 p.m. (TSN) Whitecaps FC suffered their third loss in the last four league games, falling 3-0 at Real Salt Lake on Saturday evening, their second loss in two away games in MLS play this season. Nicolas Lodeiro scored his second goal of the season as Sounders FC extended their undefeated streak to four matches with a third draw in that time, reaching a 1-1 result with the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday evening at Avaya Stadium.

FC Dallas at San Jose Earthquakes, 11 p.m. (UniMás) The Quakes saw their overall winless run extended to three games, but remained undefeated at Avaya Stadium this season thanks to a late goal from Chris Wondolowski for a 1-1 draw with Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday evening. Michael Barrios scored one goal and set up the second as FC Dallas remained undefeated for the league campaign, winning for a third time in four MLS starts in a 2-0 victory against Minnesota United FC at Toyota Stadium. It was a second consecutive win for FCD at home this season. Saturday, April 15

Atlanta United at Montreal Impact, 1 p.m. (CTV/TSN) The Impact are still searching for their first league victory of the season, a three-game stretch of draws ended in their 2-0 defeat by the LA Galaxy on Friday evening at StubHub Center. Atlanta United extended their undefeated streak to four games with a second consecutive draw, coming back for a 2-2 draw with Toronto FC on Saturday evening at BMO Field, as Hector Villalba recorded the first two-goal game of his MLS career. Villalba has scored three of Atlanta's last four goals. LA Galaxy at Orlando City SC, 3 p.m. (FOX) Servando Carrasco scored the second goal of his MLS career, his first since 2013, as Orlando City won for the third time in three starts in their new Orlando City Stadium home in a 1-0 win against the New York Red Bulls on Sunday. Romain Alessandrini scored his third goal of the season, both coming in the last two games, as the Galaxy won for the first time this season at StubHub Center after back-to-back losses to start the campaign, defeating the Montréal Impact 2-0 on Friday evening. New England Revolution at Chicago Fire, 5 p.m. Nemanja Nikolic scored his second MLS goal, getting the game's only tally in a victory against Columbus Crew SC on Saturday afternoon at Toyota Park. The Fire are undefeated on their home ground this season, with two wins and a draw. The Revolution extended their undefeated streak to three games with a second victory in that time, gaining a 2-0 win against the Houston Dynamo on Saturday evening at Gillette Stadium, as Juan Agudelo scored his third goal this season and Kei Kamara added his second. D.C. United at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m. The Red Bulls have lost back-to-back games for the first time since losing four in a row last April 1-16, after their 1-0 defeat at Orlando City SC on Sunday afternoon. The Red Bulls saw their overall winless run extended to four matches, following a club-record 18-game undefeated run in league play. United rebounded from a two-game losing run with a second consecutive victory, recording a 2-1 win against New York City FC on Saturday afternoon at RFK Stadium, Luciano Acosta scoring for a second consecutive game. Toronto FC at Columbus Crew SC, 8 p.m. (TSN) Crew SC had their three-game winning streak put to an end, falling 1-0 to the Chicago Fire on Saturday evening at Toyota Park. It marked the first attacking shutout for Crew SC this season, after scoring nine goals in their first five games. Sebastian Giovinco scored his first goal of 2017 as Toronto FC remained undefeated on the season, reaching a fourth draw in five matches, following their 2-2 result with Atlanta United on Saturday evening at BMO Field. Minnesota United FC at Houston Dynamo, 8:30 p.m. The Dynamo were shut out at the attacking end for the first time this season, falling 2-0 at the New England Revolution on Saturday evening. The Dynamo have won all three of their matches at BBVA Compass Stadium this season, outscoring the opposition 8-3; they have lost their two away matches, outscored 6-2. Minnesota United FC were shut out for the first time in their brief MLS existence, falling 2-0 to FC Dallas on Saturday evening at Toyota Stadium. Real Salt Lake at Colorado Rapids, 9 p.m. Albert Rúsnak scored one goal and assisted on two others, involved in all three RSL goals on the night as Real Salt Lake put an end to their 12-game league winless streak in a 3-0 win against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday evening. The Rapids saw their winless streak extended to three games with a second defeat in that time, falling 3-1 to Sporting Kansas City on Sunday evening at Children's Mercy Park. Sporting Kansas City at Portland Timbers, 10:30 p.m. Diego Valeri now has five goals and three assists on the season as the Timbers put an end to a brief two-game winless run, coming back for a 3-1 win against Philadelphia Union on Saturday evening at Talen Energy Stadium. The Timbers have lost just once in six MLS starts this season. Dom Dwyer netted his first goal of the season and also added an assist as Sporting are still undefeated on the season, still undefeated after a second win in five matches this year in a 3-1 victory against the Colorado Rapids at Children's Mercy Park.

