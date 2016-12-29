Third Wolf Pack 20th Anniversary Player Card Set

December 29, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





HARTFORD-The first 2,000 fans into the Hartford Wolf Pack's New Year's Eve home game this Saturday, December 31 vs. the Albany Devils at the XL Center will receive a special set of Wolf Pack trading cards. These cards will depict players 6-10 of those chosen the top 20 all-time in franchise history. The cards are presented by KOTA.

Following are the players in this third of four 20th-anniversary commemorative card sets to be given away during the 2016-17 Wolf Pack season, with their years and stats as Pack players: #6 - Mike Mottau (D, 2000-03, 170 GP, 20-93-113)

#7 - Terry Virtue (D, 1999-2002, 214 GP, 14-66-80)

#8 - Todd Hall (F, 1997-2002, 299 GP, 37-79-116)

#9 - P.A. Parenteau (F, 2007-10, 184 GP, 83-121-204)

#10 - P.J. Stock (F, 1997-2000, 160 GP, 25-45-70)

Saturday's game, which faces off at a special holiday time of 5:00 PM, also features a First Night ticket discount package, available for $25 for adults, and $12 for kids 12 or younger. The package includes a Blue-Section ticket to the New Year's Eve game and a First Night wristband, good for admission to all of the multiple First Night Hartford New Year's Eve Celebration activities. To order the special First Night package, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com, visit the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center or call (877) 522-8499, and use the promo code FIRSTNIGHT.

Tickets for all Wolf Pack 2016-17 home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499.

Season ticket information for the Wolf Pack's 2016-17 AHL season can be found on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To speak with a representative about all of the Wolf Pack's many attractive ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451.

