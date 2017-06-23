Third Rounder Gonzalez Joins Intimidators

News Release

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Kannapolis Intimidators, Class A Affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, have received third round pick Luis Gonzalez from Advanced Rookie Great Falls prior to Friday's game against the Columbia Fireflies. Gonzalez was selected by the White Sox in the June 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of New Mexico, bringing the Intimidators roster to 25.

Gonzalez, 21, is the first member of the White Sox 2017 draft class to reach Class A Kannapolis after appearing in four games with the Great Falls Voyagers. The 87th overall pick is coming off his junior season at the University of New Mexico where he hit .361 with 22 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 42 RBI, a .500 on-base percentage, and .589 slugging percentage in 55 games. The Tuscon, Ariz., native also pitched for the Lobos. Gonzalez, who bats and throws left-handed, is the highest-drafted player out of the Mountain West Conference this season.

Kannapolis continues its opening series of the Second Half at Spirit Communications Park in Columbia, S.C., tonight at 7:05 p.m. The team returns to Intimidators Stadium supported by Carolinas HealthCare System on Monday, June 26, to open an 8-game home stand. Tickets are available by calling the F&M Bank Box Office at 704-932-3267 or via IntimidatorsBaseball.com.

