Third Period Surge Not Enough to Nail Wheeling
December 22, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Wheeling, WV- The Cincinnati Cyclones (11-11-4-0) fell to the Wheeling Nailers, 2-1, on Thursday night. Forward Nick Huard tallied the lone goal for Cincinnati, who heads into the holiday break with only two regulation losses in their last six games.
After the Nailers took a 1-0 lead off a power play goal from forward Adam Krause midway through the frame, Cincinnati pulled back even with less than three minutes left when Huard crashed the net and jammed the loose puck past Wheeling goaltender Sean Maguire to tie the game, 1-1.
That 1-1 score held up throughout the remainder of the first, and in the second the Nailers regained the lead early in the frame when forward Derek Army found the back of the net to put the Wheeling up, 2-0.
The Cyclones started to turn the tide offensively in the second, and despite being outshot in the frame, they were able to get a number of quality scoring opportunities. Despite the chances, Cincinnati was not able to solve Maguire in the middle period and the Nailers took their 2-1 advantage into the locker room after 40 minutes.
Cincinnati continued to apply the offensive pressure in the third period, forcing Maguire to make a number of big saves in the final minutes, however they could not find the game-tying goal and the Nailers held on for the 2-1 win.
Cincinnati was outshot, 33-17 on the night, with goaltender Mark Visentin turning aside 31 in the loss. The Cyclones now have a few days off for their Christmas break, and will next take the ice on Tuesday night at home against the Kalamazoo Wings. Face-off is slated for 7:35pm ET.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from December 22, 2016
- Massa's Record-Setting Performance Guides Solar Bears Back Into First Place - Orlando Solar Bears
- Agony for the Fuel; Beast Score with 2.5 Seconds Left in 5-4 - Indy Fuel
- Gill, Americans Shutout Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- Pither's Hat Trick Propels Beast to 5-4 Win over Fuel - Brampton Beast
- Nailers Jingle All the Way to Victory - Wheeling Nailers
- Jackals Rally from 3-0 Deficit, Lose in OT to Thunder - Elmira Jackals
- Massa's 57 Saves Stonewalls Everblades in 4-2 Loss - Florida Everblades
- Third Period Surge Not Enough to Nail Wheeling - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Newsletter Presented by Fairwinds Credit - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Closes Pre-Christmas Break vs. Missouri - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - December 22 - ECHL
- Thunder Donate 765 Bears To Salvation Army - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Day Storylines- at Allen - Idaho Steelheads
- Cyclones Game Notes: vs. Wheeling - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Nailers vs. Cyclones Game Day Snap Shot, December 22 - Wheeling Nailers
- Hall Of Fame Luncheon Sold Out - Adirondack Thunder
- Elmira Jackals Transactions: December 22 - Elmira Jackals
- Gameday - Adirondack (14-6-2-3) At Elmira (6-14-4-0) - Adirondack Thunder
- Jackals Back Home for First Time in Three Weeks - Elmira Jackals
- Worcester Railers Hockey Club to Donate $25,000 to Local Charities - Worcester Railers HC
- Aces Fail to Climb the Hill in Loss to Rapid City - Alaska Aces
- Colorado Rallies for 8th Consecutive Win with 4-3 OT - Colorado Eagles
- Everblades Shine in 5-2 Win over Solar Bears - Florida Everblades
- Solar Bears Complete Road Trip at 5-4-1-0 Following 5-2 Loss To Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Come up Empty-Handed (Again) against Manchester, 4-2 - Reading Royals
- Komets Hold off Mallards - Quad City Mallards
- Swamp Rabbits Use Four Unanswered to Hop Past Admirals - Norfolk Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.