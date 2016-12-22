Third Period Surge Not Enough to Nail Wheeling

December 22, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Wheeling, WV- The Cincinnati Cyclones (11-11-4-0) fell to the Wheeling Nailers, 2-1, on Thursday night. Forward Nick Huard tallied the lone goal for Cincinnati, who heads into the holiday break with only two regulation losses in their last six games.

After the Nailers took a 1-0 lead off a power play goal from forward Adam Krause midway through the frame, Cincinnati pulled back even with less than three minutes left when Huard crashed the net and jammed the loose puck past Wheeling goaltender Sean Maguire to tie the game, 1-1.

That 1-1 score held up throughout the remainder of the first, and in the second the Nailers regained the lead early in the frame when forward Derek Army found the back of the net to put the Wheeling up, 2-0.

The Cyclones started to turn the tide offensively in the second, and despite being outshot in the frame, they were able to get a number of quality scoring opportunities. Despite the chances, Cincinnati was not able to solve Maguire in the middle period and the Nailers took their 2-1 advantage into the locker room after 40 minutes.

Cincinnati continued to apply the offensive pressure in the third period, forcing Maguire to make a number of big saves in the final minutes, however they could not find the game-tying goal and the Nailers held on for the 2-1 win.

Cincinnati was outshot, 33-17 on the night, with goaltender Mark Visentin turning aside 31 in the loss. The Cyclones now have a few days off for their Christmas break, and will next take the ice on Tuesday night at home against the Kalamazoo Wings. Face-off is slated for 7:35pm ET.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from December 22, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.