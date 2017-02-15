Third-Period Rally Lifts Admirals over Rampage 5-1
February 15, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (Feb. 15, 2017) - Four unanswered goals in the third frame lifted the Milwaukee Admirals (28-17-3-2) to a 5-1 victory over the San Antonio Rampage (21-25-4-1) on Wednesday night at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.
Forward Felix Girard's early goal against his former team extended his point streak to nine games and set a new record for the longest point streak of any Rampage player this season. Forward Gabriel Bourque's assist, his 15th of the season, extended his point streak to six games.
San Antonio opened the scoring early in the first when Girard banked a back-handed pass from Troy Bourke and Bourque 57 seconds into the frame. Milwaukee evened things up at one shortly after when Fredrick Gaudreau slid the puck past Rampage netminder Spencer Martin at the 5:09 mark.
After a scoreless second period, a hooking penalty on San Antonio defenseman Duncan Siemens gave Milwaukee a penalty shot midway through the third. Kevin Fiala blasted the puck over the shoulder of Martin at the 8:19 mark giving the Admirals their first lead of the game. Just under a minute later Milwaukee scored a third when Adam Payrel netted his 11th goal of the year 9:10 into the frame. Mike Ribeiro extended the Admirals lead to three, capitalizing on the power play at the 11:07 mark. With 39 seconds remaining in the contest Trevor Murphy solidified a 5-1 Milwaukee victory after scoring his 11th of the season.
Tonight's Lines
Forwards: Defensemen: Goaltenders:
Greer - O'Brien - Petryk Bigras - Clark Martin
Whitney - Compher - Sislo Boikov - Lindholm Simpson
Bourque - Girard - Grimaldi Gelinas-Siemens
Henley - Bourke - Nantel
Up Next
The San Antonio Rampage continue the Rodeo Road Trip in a matchup against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday at 6 p.m. CT at the Van Andel Arena. The game will also be broadcast on Fox Sports Southwest, hosted by Rampage play-by-play broadcaster Dan Weiss and Spurs television host Andrew Monaco. Rampage games can be heard on Ticket 760 and SARampage.com. Individual and season tickets are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2016-17 season is presented by Wells Fargo.
