Third-Period Goals Power Comeback Victory

Wheeling, WV - The Reading Royals scored a pair of power-play goals in the third period to spike the Wheeling Nailers, 4-3, at Wesbanco Arena.

Steven Swavely scored his fifth of the season to even the score at three at 3:15 of the third. Five minutes later, Michael Huntebrinker netted his first game-winning goal with another man-up marker. Reading trailed, 3-2, entering the third. Matt Willows (1g, 1a), Alex Krushelnyski (1g, 1a) and Nick Luukko (2a) led the Royals on the scoresheet.

The Royals are 11-7-1-0 (23 points), one point behind Wheeling and Manchester for first in the North Division. John Muse made 31 saves for his first road victory of the season. He had 14 denials in the third. Adam Morrison made 24 saves in the loss.

Box Score: Matt Willows (1g, 1a) seized on a turnover and fired it in from the left slot to give the Royals a 1-0 edge at 2:27 of the first. Wheeling\'s Nick Sorkin attempted a breakout from behind his net, but the puck clipped off of Scott Tanski\'s stick and went to Willows. The righty pick the top left shelf and wristed it in. Tanski received credit on the helper.

Ten seconds later, Wheeling\'s Hunter Fejes scored to tie the game. Cody Wydo one-timed a shot from the left circle to give the Nailers the lead with eight minutes left in the first. Sorkin and Reid Gardiner had the assists. Wydo has 15 goals and 25 points in 27 games against the Royals.

At 3:50 of the second, Reading tied the game on a swaggering deke and goal from Krushelnyski. Picking up steam at the left circle, Krushelnyski came in one-on-one, snuck behind the defense and swooped to the right post for a roofing backhander that beat Morrison. Willows earned his second point and Nick Luukko got the second assist.

On a 4-on-3 power play, Army tried a slapshot from the left circle and it beat Muse to the short post, giving the Nailers a 3-2 edge. The strike came with seven minutes to go in the second.

Swavely\'s tap-in goal tied the game and the Royals were 2-for-3 on the power play. Nolan Zajac and Mark Naclerio assisted. Huntebrinker slammed one at the right post for the game-winning strike, helped by Krushelnyski and Luukko. Krushelnyski tossed it from the near boards to the right post.

