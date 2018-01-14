Third-Period Chances Not Enough in 3-0 Loss to Thunder

News Release

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals gave up a pair of goals in the second and Drew Fielding denied 37 shots in a 3-0 defeat against the Adirondack Thunder Friday at Santander Arena. The teams rematch Saturday at 7:00 p.m. in Glens Falls, NY. Reading out shot the Thunder, 15-5, in the third period.

John Muse had a professional-high seven-game win streak snapped with 18 saves and two goals allowed. Muse has allowed two or fewer goals in five straight starts.

James Henry (2g, 1a) scored with one minute to go in the second period and added an empty-net goal in the final three seconds. Pierre-Luc Mercier slapped home the game-winning goal at 11:05 of the second.

Reading's man up was 0-for-1 and killed off both Thunder power-play chances.

Muse made nine saves in the first period to keep the game scoreless.

