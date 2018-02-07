The Zombies Are Coming

The Zombies are baaacckkkkk!

The zombie invasion is coming and hits the Huntington Center on Saturday, March 10, during the Toledo Walleye hockey game. Can you survive the apocalypse?

The team will take the ice wearing Walleye zombie-themed jerseys designed by Toledo Mud Hens and Walleye Creative Director, Dan Royer.

All game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off at a live auction following the game, with proceeds to benefit the American Red Cross of Northwest Ohio and the Walleye Wishing Well.

Fans are encouraged to come as their favorite zombie or zombiefighter, or get transformed (by makeup artists) on the concourse during the game.

Zombies may be slowing moving, but tickets for this apocalyptic event go fast. For tickets go to toledowalleye.com.

